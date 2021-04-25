ROH TV #501 Report

Welcome to the 501st episode of Ring of Honor Television taped in Baltimore, Maryland. Our host is Quinn McKay.

Tonight’s commentators are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer for the night. Our officials for the night are Joe Mandak & Todd Sinclair.

Before the upcoming matchup we see promos from both “The Mile High Magnum” Dak Draper & “Infinite” Eli Isom.

Match #1: Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper ended in a Time Limit Draw. They thought they would get 5 more minutes but the lights went out and Dalton Castle appeared with 4 new boys. He tells them that he was blown away by their match and they are the two that can help him with a problem. He says he wants to spice things up, he then kicks them both in the groin and says he’s gotta go because he has things to do.

We then see VLNCE UNLTD cut a promo on how LFI & The Foundation has nothing on them. Brody finishes by saying they are the underrated, undervalued & underappreciated so they’re here for LFI’s heads.

We see a week by week matchup from April 20th as Beer City Bruiser defeated Joe Keys. After the match Bruiser was gonna smash a beer bottle over Keys head but then Ken Dixon, Eric Martin & Dante Caballero came out to save Keys. But then Dixon smashed Caballero over the head with the beer bottle and then Dixon & Bruiser double chokeslamed Martin over barricade. Quinn McKay asks Dixon what happened and he says that he is tired of the Dojo propaganda bullshit and he doesn’t fit in. Next week it’ll be Beer City Bruiser & Ken Dixon vs the OGK next week.

The Righteous (Bateman, Vita VonStarr & Dutch) make their way to the ring. They cut a promo on how Vincent may not be here but it’ll be a door to a righteous rebirth. Just because he’s gone doesn’t mean that the good word won’t get done.

Match #2: La Facción Ingobernable (Kenny King, Rush & Bestia del Ring) defeated VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) by DQ after Brody hit Bestia with a chair. They all start brawling and then The Foundation show up to make the brawl even bigger.

Next week Tony Deppen will challenge Tracy Williams for the ROH World Television Championship.