Rebellion 2021 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion 2021 on pay-per-view and Fite. The full card is as follows:

Rich Swann vs Kenny Omega in a winner-take-all match for both the Impact and AEW World titles; Deonna Purrazzo vs Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts title; FinJuice vs The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Ace Austin vs Josh Alexander vs TJP in a three-way match for the X Division title; Fire N Flava vs Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Team titles; Matt Cardona vs Brian Myers; Trey Miguel vs Sami Callihan in a last man standing match; Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack vs Violent By Design in an eight-man tag team match.