New Champion Crowned at Rebellion
Kenny Omega has defeated Rich Swann for the Unified Impact and TNA World Championships at Rebellion with a One Winged Angel.
So the question must now be asked. Is Impact now the official feeder or minor-league for AEW? There is no legitimate wrestler on their roster that can be a main eventer to be considered the person to knock off Kenny Omega and be legitimate .