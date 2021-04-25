New Champion Crowned at Rebellion

Apr 25, 2021 - by Scott Porter

Kenny Omega has defeated Rich Swann for the Unified Impact and TNA World Championships at Rebellion with a One Winged Angel.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Steve says:
    April 25, 2021 at 11:55 pm

    So the question must now be asked. Is Impact now the official feeder or minor-league for AEW? There is no legitimate wrestler on their roster that can be a main eventer to be considered the person to knock off Kenny Omega and be legitimate .

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dasha Gonzalez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal