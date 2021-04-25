Mark Carrano’s ex-girlfriend accuses former WWE SVP of theft and abuse

A woman claiming to be the ex-girlfriend of Mark Carrano, the former Senior VP of Talent Relations at WWE who was fired this week, has made several serious allegations against him, and another former WWE Superstar dropped another big bombshell as well.

Deborah Simmons, who uses the Twitter username @pinkysimovitch, wrote in a tweet tagging WWE, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H, that Carrano used to steal title belts from the company and store them under the bed in the guest room of his West Haven, Connecticut home.

Simmons also accused Carrano of emotional abuse and said that he once tried to kill his ex-girlfriend’s cat.

“Mark Carrano once told me that everyone working in TR at WWE was a moron which is why he couldn’t take a real vacation, he said he had no one to cover for him,” Simmons added in another tweet. “I stuck up for the people even though I didn’t know any of them at the time.”

She also said that Carrano enjoyed putting her in “sticky situations” so he could come in at the last minute and save the day. “What it resulted in is many many head games that left me confused and wondering what the heck?”

Meanwhile, Nick Dinsmore, who wrestled for WWE under the name of Eugene, dropped a huge allegation against Carrano. “Where does he store his sexual assault allegations?” Dinsmore asked in a tweet. “I think it might just be the tip of the iceberg of creepiness.”

Carrano, a long-time WWE employee, was fired from his job this week after Mickie James uploaded a photo of her belongings shipped by WWE in a trash bag. The tweet forced Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and John Laurinaitis to publicly apologize.