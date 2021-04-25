Impact Wrestling. REBELLION REPORT. OMEGA VS SWANN

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Rebellion.

The show opens for a hype package.. AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega and Unified Impact World Champion, Rich Swann will face each other in a title unification match! Fin Juice will face The Good Brothers for the tag straps. Tenille Dashwood will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts belt. It all happens now!

Match 1. X Division Championship Triple Threat. TJP VS Josh Alexander VS Champion Ace Austin (Madman Fulton)

This match promises to be a combination of science and flying with the threesome involved.

TJP takes an early advantage taking Ace and Josh out on the outside. Ace recovers and hurls himself to the floor onto both competitors. Ace has no fear when it comes to going to the air. Josh is down on the outside, he hurls TJP back in the ring and ties him up, but the ref stops him from cutting TJP with his playing cards. Josh recovers and stops further damage by attacking Ace. TJP then attacks Josh, allowing Ace to hits several kicks to everyone.

Ace ends up trying to suplex TJP from the top, Josh sneaks behind and verticle suplexes them both from the top. Fulton gives encouragement to Ace from the outside. Josh gets flung to the outside. TJP connects with a forearm to Ace. He then hits the Mamba Splash on Ace, Josh breaks up the pin and locks on the ankle lock. TJP reverses it and Josh locks it in on Ace. TJP then switches to the octopus on Josh.. Ace is still in the ankle lock.

They eventually let go of Falcon Arrow on TJP. Josh hits the Devine Intervention on TJP. Ace makes the save. Josh hits Ace several times, then sets him up on the top rope. Ace slips free and goes for a ranna, but Josh reverses it into a ankle lock, meanwhile TJP lands on Josh with a Mamba Splash. TJP gets tossed by Ace, but Josh recovers and hits the Devine Intervention on Ace for the win.

Winner and New X Division Champion, Josh Alexander.

Matt Stryker announces EY is injured. We go to a vignette with Violent By Design setting up a 8 man tag. We will have a mystery partner for Violent By Design. Will we have a new member?

Match 2. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack VS Deaner, Rhino, Joe Doering and … W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass)

Morrissey is in fantastic shape. Doering and Eddie Edwards start the match. Doering pulls Eddie to his corner, but he escapes. Sabin tags in quickly and handles Rhino. Rhino tags Deaner and Storm also tags in. Storm levels Deaner and throws him to his team. He wants Morrissey. Storm and Morrissey go at it with neither really gaining an advantage until Morrissey backs him to his corner, then it goes down hill for Storm. Deaner tags in and he hits Storm a few times. Doering tags in and he levels Storm with a lariat. Rhino checks in and hits a few clotheslines. Storm finally connects with a forearm. Mack and Deaner tag in and it is all Mack. He hits a sit out powerbomb. Sabin tags in and Deaner gets crotched on the top rope. Eddie throws Deaner to the outside, he then dives on him. Everyone enters the match and the fight explodes. Eddie hits a powerbomb, then they all hit a series of finishers on him, until Morrissey makes the save. He then takes Sabin out on the apron. Doering takes out Eddie on the outside with a clothesline. Morrissey catches a diving Mack to the outside and drops him. Sabin suplexes Deaner from the top rope to the outside. They land on everyone. EY is on the ramp yelling instructions.

Doering gets stunnered by Mack. Morrissey sneaks behind and confronts Mack. He hits the big boot off the ropes. He then hits the East River Crossing for the win.

Winners. Violent By Design with W Morrissey.

Violent by Design stands on the ramp as Morrissey stands alone with his hand raised in the ring. The former Big Cass, looked as good as he ever has tonight.

Video package for Matt Cardona VS Brian Myers airs next.

Match 3. Brian Myers VS Matt Cardona

D’Lo and Stryker do a great job of giving the entire backstory of the relationship with these to long time partners and best friends.

Myers refuses a handshake and kicks Cardona to the outside. Cardona drops Myers on the apron hard. He then throws Myers over the barricade. Myers recovers and then pulls Matt into the barricade in return. He then rakes the eyes as Cardona lays on the matt after being tossed back in.

Myers is in complete control. He drops several elbows on Matt on the mat.