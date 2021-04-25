Impact Reportedly Paid For Rebellion Ads on AEW Dynamite

Impact Wrestling’s ads for tonight’s Rebellion that aired on AEW Dynamite were reportedly paid for by Impact. Ads for Sunday’s PPV aired on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, and according to the latest WOR those ads were not embedded as part of the show and instead were paid for by Impact like any other ad might be.

Rebellion takes place tonight on PPV and will feature Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann for in a Title vs. Title match with the AEW World Title, Impact Wrestling Title, and TNA World Title on the line. AEW taped this week’s episode of Dynamite on Thursday, and there’s no current word on whether the AEW Champion (whoever it is) will make an appearance on the show.