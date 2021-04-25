Andrade and Dave Meltzer Battle Over the Virtues of Charlotte Flair

Dave Meltzer, the target of the ire of both Charlotte Flair and Andrade over the past couple of days, defended himself on Twitter.

He wrote in response to Andrade: “If you actually listened to the entirety of what I said, it was that men in wrestling are allowed to headline in their 40s and 50s and women aren’t, and that is unfair, and in a cosmetic business it’s harder for women. I was saying that how that was unfair. And for study material, please watch angles with Molly Holly & Mickie James, there are plenty of clips you can study if you wish to.”