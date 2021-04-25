AEW Press Photo Shows the Design of the Blood & Guts Rings & Cage

Apr 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW’s big Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle is just two weeks away. 

The WarGames-style match will take place on the Wednesday, May 5 edition of Dynamite. It’s expected to be the only live match to be featured on the episode. 

The promotional material for the match has been released, which shows the design of the cage: 

