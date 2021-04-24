WWE hall of famer dealing with COVID, Brian Pillman Jr. injured

Apr 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is currently recovering from COVID-19, The 76 year old Funk recently contracted the Coronavirus (Which he believes he picked up from attending church recently) and is doing fine while in quarantine, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Brian Pillman Jr is out of tonight’s Future Stats of Wrestling Title match with Hammerstone. No mention what type of injury Pillman suffered.

