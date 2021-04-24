The Miz talks relevance, AEW grappler undergoes ACL surgery

– Darius Martin will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Martin took to social media to reveal he underwent ACL surgery on the morning of Thursday, April 22. Martin, who is part of Top Flight with his brother Dante, last wrestled on AEW television on February 18. The event was taped on February 3.

– While speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, The Miz spoke about his second reign as WWE Champion and how he does need a title to remain relevant in WWE. He said “Do I need a title to be relevant and a main event-caliber player in WWE? No, I don’t, but I can take a title and make someone else. I had the title for eight days, but if you really look at how much I did in those eight days, Bobby Lashley was made to be the biggest monster in WWE [during that time]. I’m proud to say that I was a part of that. Bobby Lashley deserves the WWE championship and my job was to make him the biggest, scariest monster out there. We did it in one night. There is no better thing than when you’re a bad guy and you get pinned, to hear the crowd erupt.”

