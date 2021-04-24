SWE Fury: Sprang Stampede Live Coverage

SWE Fury presents Sprang Stampede 2021 at Irving, Texas at the Southern Junction. This is their first PPV.

Kevin Sullivan & Bob Mauldin are the commentators for the night as they welcome us live at Sprang Stampede.

We see a recap of a few weeks ago as Blood Hunter defeated Gangrel for the SWE Texas Championship as he powerbombed Salina de la Renta on top of Gangrel to put him through a table for the win.

The ring announcer for the evening is Bryce Bourdreaux. He welcomes us as everyone stands for the national anthem.

After the anthem Bourdreaux introduces the SWE Fury General Manager Teddy Long as he speaks with the audience and mentions the talent that’ll be here tonight. He finishes with the holla holla holla as the audience chants it with him.

Salina de la Renta comes out with Blood Hunter. Long congratulates Blood Hunter on winning the Texas Championship. Salina grabs the mic and says are you really here to just compliment me or just look stupid. She then starts getting heat with the audience as she disrespects them all and finishes by saying she hopes they have a wonderful night.

Match #1: Mil Muertes defeated Wes Brisco via DQ as Brisco used a close fist. After the match both men brawl it out as officials try to break it up and the fans chant let them fight.

After the match Bryce Bourdreaux informs the fans that in SWE Fury there is no closed fists and you aren’t allowed to throw someone over the ropes.

Match #2: Michael Shafer (w/ Nigel Rabid) defeated Deimos (w/ Teal Piper) with a Vader Bomb.

Match #3: 6 Women’s Battle Royal with no winner as the remaining 3 ran off when the Boogeyman comes out to the ring. He then grabs the mic and keeps chanting Rosemary and says where is Rosemary? He then heads into the audience to mess with the fans. He then feeds a worm to a lady in the audience.

A recap of the arrival of CaZXL airs when Melina didn’t come to SWE Fury alone. Bam Bam Malone then joins the commentary booth for the next match.

Match #4: Frank Stone defeated Niles Plonk with the running bulldog legdrop.

Nigel Rabid joins commentary for the next match.

Match #5: CaZXL (w/ Melina) defeated Frankie Thomas & Kaun in a handicap match as he pinned both opponents. After the match Salina de la Renta & Blood Hunter come out as Blood Hunter & CaZXL stare each another down.

Match #6: Blood Hunter (w/Salina de la Renta) defeated Luke Curtis with a double arm powerbomb. After the match Sabu comes out attacking Blood with a chair, the officials then stop the attack. Sabu then came back out as Salina wanted Hunter to powerbomb her on Sabu through the table but Sabu rolled off the table while Salina goes through the table. Officials try to help Salina but Hunter attacks them all and carries her to the back on his own.

Lacey Von Erich is seen backstage talking to the audience. She then goes around talking to the children in the audience.

Match #7: Blood Hunter defeated Sabu after powerbombing him through a table after Salina struck him in the back with a cane.

Bam Bam Malone joins commentary again for the next match.

Match #8: Andrew Anderson (w/Nigel Rabid) defeated Nobe Bryant with a samoan drop after he took a shot in the back from a briefcase.