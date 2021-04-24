Kayla Braxton: “I’m half black”

Guys. I’m half black and was in Hawaii the last 5 days, hence the tan. It’s not extra makeup. I tan super dark super quickly. You guys are silly. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 24, 2021

Kayla Braxton posted on Facebook:

To all the people questioning my extra tanner/ makeup last night or telling me I was appropriating another culture – ahem – I’m half black . And that black side really comes out after spending a few long days in the Hawaii sun. Sorry to disappoint. 😝