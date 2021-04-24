Kayla Braxton: “I’m half black”
Guys. I’m half black and was in Hawaii the last 5 days, hence the tan. It’s not extra makeup. I tan super dark super quickly. You guys are silly.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 24, 2021
Kayla Braxton posted on Facebook:
To all the people questioning my extra tanner/ makeup last night or telling me I was appropriating another culture – ahem – I’m half black . And that black side really comes out after spending a few long days in the Hawaii sun. Sorry to disappoint. 😝
Shouldn’t matter that she’s half black or not. People need to just shut up and stop with this cultural appropriation crap. She tans dark. Who cares? Some people tan that way. It’s just the way it is.