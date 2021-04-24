Charlie Haas On The Recent Text Messages He’s Exchanged With Kurt Angle

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Charlie Haas spoke about his relationship with Kurt Angle and revealed the content of recent text messages the two exchanged. Here are highlights:

On why Team Angle didn’t get a longer run: “At the time, you had RAW and SmackDown, so we were the number one group on SmackDown. Who is the one group one RAW? Evolution. It started at the same time. When we do the joint pay-per-views, all of a sudden, we started gaining ground or there’s a distance between the two groups. It got shut down early. It is what it is. It’s not like it was growing up watching Georgia Championship Wrestling or World Class where they had factions that meant something, and every title meant something and you believed it. Tag teaming was my specialty. They would go in there, and they would break it down. ‘We’re going to change it. There’s not gonna be a double feed. I don’t need you guys working half the ring.’ I’m like, ‘You’re taking away everything man. Why even have it?’ And they looked at it as a tag team is just an extra expense for another guy on the road. That’s what it is, so it’s a budget cut.”

On his friendship with Kurt Angle: “I talk to Kurt a lot on text. I love him to death. I’m like, ‘They’re wrestling up in Tulsa. He’s going to be up in PA wrestling or up in Iowa.’ He’s like, ‘You’re gonna burn them out Charlie. You’re making them wrestle too much. You want them to be like my nephew? My nephew was better than me, but you never heard of him because he got burnt out.’ I was like, ‘Alright Kurt.’ So every time I bring it up, he’s like, ‘He should be playing baseball or football.’ I’m like, ‘Well he does play those sports. He’s just really good at this.’ Shelton’s four hours away from me. I talk to him all the time. He’s my best friend, and he’ll come and help coach sometimes.”