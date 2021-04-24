Bear Boulder

Real Name: Tommy Wansaw

Date of Birth: May 5, 1990

Hometown: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2012

Biography

– Bear has used the ring names Bear Boulder, Bear Beefcake, Beefcake & Beefcake Charlie.

– October 19, 2012, Beefcake lost to Father Time at PPW Centerline Slams.

– March 21, 2014, Team Beefcake (Beefcake & Gary the Freak) defeated Daniel Sigma & Chris Moore at PPW Wrestlefest ’14.

– August 16th, Beefcake challenged Father Time for the PPW Michigan State Heavyweight Title.

– January 31, 2015, Beefcake competed in the PWS Royal Rumble.

– February 21st, Aesthetics Enterprise (Beefcake & Damian Gibbs) competed in a 4-Way for the PWS Tag Team Titles.

– March 1st, Aesthetics Enterprise competed in a 4-Way Elimination at PWS Travis’s Bachelor Party.

– April 25th, Aesthetics Enterprise defeated CPA & Larry Zbyszko at PWS Spring Breakdown ’15.

– May 16th, Beefcake & The Down Boyz (Steve Gibki & Tony Vincita) lost to Tyler Scott, Delroy Alexander & Chris Dace at OTW Sole Survivor ’15.

– May 23rd, Beefcake competed in the PWS Double Trouble Royal Rumble.

– June 6th, Aesthetics Enterprise challenged The Handicapped Heroes (Zach Gowen & Gregory Iron) for the PWS Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Beefcake challenged Adam Chandler the Great for the OTW Heavyweight Title.

– October 24th, Beefcake competed in a 6-Way for the PWS Suicidal Title.

– November 14th, Beefcake defeated Delroy Alexander at OTW Fall Slam ’15.

– December 19th, Aesthetics Enterprise competed in a 4-Way for the PWS Tag Team Titles.

– January 30, 2016, Aesthetics Enterprise competed in a 3-Way for the PWS Tag Team Titles.

– February 6th, Beefcake won both a Battle Royal and a Handicap match with Damian Gibbs to defeat Dave Davis for the OTW Tag Team Titles.

– March 5th, Beefcake competed in the WrestlePro Three Five Rumble.

– June 11th, Beefcake competed in a 6-Way for the GFW NEXGEN Title.

– October 27th, Beefcake defeated Bryce Donovan by DQ at CAP Bound 4 the Floor.

– November 5th, Beefcake competed in a 3-Way for the OTW Jewish Heavyweight Title.

– March 12, 2017, Beefcake competed in a 14-Way Scramble for the BBWF Primetime Title.

– March 19th, Beefcake, Jose Salvador & Mathias Glass defeated Moonshine McCreedy, Nathaniel Carr & Prince Akkanatan at WOW A Day as a Warrior.

– April 7th, Beefcake challenged Cobra TA for the PPW Michigan State Heavyweight Title.

– August 12th, Beefcake defeated Craig Francis & Jason Mills in a Handicap match at OTW Summer Brawl ’17.

– August 21st, Beefcake lost the PPW Continental Title to The Great Lakes Grappler.

– August 30th, Beefcake lost to Mr. Claxton at CZW Dojo Wars.

– October 7th, Beefcake lost to Juba at WOW Livewire ’17.

– November 11th, Beefcake defeated Justin Pusser at OTW Fall Slam ’17.

– November 18th, Beefcake, Dre Drummond & Eli Isom lost to One Mean Team (Brian Johnson, Justin Pusser) & Miss Jamine in the semi-finals of the OTW Harvest Cup ’17.

– December 16th, Beefcake defeated Craig Francis at OTW Lights Out ’17.

– January 20, 2018, Beefcake competed in the XWA Rumble ’18.

– February 3rd, Beefcake defeated Eli Isom at OTW Battle Bowl XI.

– February 16th, Beefcake competed in a 7-Way for the PPW Continental Title.

– April 7th, Beefcake lost the OTW Heavyweight Title to Eddie Hawkins in a 3-Way.

– April 20th, Beefcake & Bobby Dempsey lost to Hermit Crab & Cajun Crawford at the PWE Intergalactic Supershow.

– May 19th, Beefcake lost to Ryan Nova at OTW Sole Survivor ’18.

– June 1st, Beefcake competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown ’18.

– July 21st, Beefcake defeated Dan Champion at Forza Lucha! 6.

– September 13th, Bear Country (Beefcake & Bear Bronson) defeated The Logan Brothers (Matt & Bryan Logan) at CW Thursday Night Chaos II.

– October 13th, Beefcake lost to Bear Bronson at PWM Creatures of the Night.

– November 16th, Bear Country defeated The Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) for the CW Tag Team Titles.

– November 25th, Beefcake, Mario Bokara & Prince Akkanatan lost to Tito Santana, Nunzio & Gunner Trash at RescueMania III.

– December 7th, Bear Country defended the CW Tag Team Titles against The Amazing Graysons (JP & Tommy Grayson).

– January 4, 2019, Bear Country retained the titles against The Little Giants (Robbie Gamble & Bullet Joe).

– January 26th, Beefcake competed in the NEW Over the Top ’19.

– February 7th, Bear Country challenged The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C & Marino T) for the AIW Tag Team Titles.

– February 8th, Bear Country defeated Anthony Greene & Ava Everett at the CZW 21st Anniversary Show.

– July 26th, Bear Country lost to Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) at Beyond Two Weeks Notice.

– October 3rd, Bear Country challenged The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) for the SAW Tag Team Titles.

– November 12th, Bear Country defeated XXXL (Larry D & Ace Romero) on AAW Alive.

– December 3rd, Bear Country lost to the Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.

– December 16th, Bear Country lost to Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Bear Country & Mike Verna lost to The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten & Austin Gunn) on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Bear Country defeated Nick Comoroto & Baron Black on AEW Dark.

– January 21st, Bear Country, Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Shawn Dean, Aaron Solow, Baron Black & Mike Verna on AEW Dark.

– February 4th, Bear Country defeated Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) on AEW Dark.

– February 17th, Bear Country, Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Daniel Joseph, Levy Shapiro, M’Badu & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark.

– February 18th, Bear Country defeated M’Badu & Baron Black on AEW Dark.

– March 3rd, Bear Country defeated Ryzin & Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark.

– March 7th, Bear Country competed in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution ’21.

– March 10th, Bear Country defeated Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge on AEW Dark.

– March 11th, Bear Country & Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) lost to Matt Hardy, The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) on AEW Dynamite.

– March 24th, Bear Country lost to Private Party on AEW Dark: Elevation.

– March 25th, Bear Country defeated The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) on AEW Dark.

– April 1st, Bear Country defeated The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) at Beyond Fool’s Paradise.

– April 7th, Bear Country lost to Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dynamite.

– April 8th, Bear Country defeated Brian Myers & Mark Sterling in a No DQ match for the CAP Tag Team Titles.