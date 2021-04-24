4/23/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

This week’s Smackdown on FOX did 2,041,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, up 45,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended with 2,119,000 viewers after the final number came on Monday.

The show had 2,046,000 viewers in the first hour and 2,037,000 viewers in the second hour so the audience remained steady. Smackdown was #1 in 18-34 with 0.3, #2 in 18-49 with 0.5, and #3 in 25-54 with 0.65 ratings.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

