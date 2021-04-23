Update on Kalisto’s WWE departure

Kalisto was released from WWE last week after reportedly “cutting his own throat” several months back, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that the Lucha House Party stable with Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik was the idea of Dorado, who figured his idea would work to a certain degree because they’d make some merchandise money and even if they weren’t pushed, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon would go for the idea because it appealed to his idea of Mexican stereotypes. Vince ended up giving the idea the green-light, and the group formed in January 2018. They ran together until Kalisto split from the group in the fall of 2020.

The Observer added that Metalik said nothing and was just happy to be getting paid more than he’s ever made before, even if he was wasting his prime away and not being recognized for his abilities. Metalik just went with the flow and backed up Dorado.

Kalisto’s issues came as over time he grew unhappy about being a part of an act that was booked as jokes on the lower card. He kept asking to be removed from the group and was continually told no. However, Dorado asked officials if he and Metalik could be the Lucha House Party team without Kalisto, since Kalisto wanted out anyway, and that’s when WWE did the angle for the split last year.

There were never any plans to do anything significant with the split, and it was described as just a way to pacify Kalisto. WWE kept bringing Dorado and Metalik to TV, whether to lose or get the occasional win, or work WWE Main Event and participate in the WWE 24/7 Title chase. While Dorado and Metalik were still booked, Kalisto simply was not used anymore and that led to his departure last week.

Kalisto last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown. He had been with WWE since May 2013. As noted, he recently updated his SamurayDelSol.com website with a timer counting down to Wednesday, July 14, when his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. He is billing himself as The G.L.O.A.T. (Greatest Luchador of All Time) and it looks like he will go back to using the Samuray Del Sol name in his post-WWE career.

