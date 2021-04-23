A new class of international WWE Performance Center recruits has been announced.

WWE confirmed the new international arrivals today, noting that they have reported for training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This class is headlined by Sarray, who made her WWE NXT debut this week with a win over Zoey Stark. Others in the class are Sanjana George from India, Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias from Mexico who we reported on earlier this year, Matt Farrelly of Australia, and “The Python Powerhouse” Stephanie De Landre of Australia.

Also joining the company with this class is veteran Japanese wrestler Hideki Suzuki, who is joining the WWE Performance Center coaching staff, as reported earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more from the latest WWE Performance Center class. Below is WWE’s full announcement with details on each recruit: