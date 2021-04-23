Miranda Alize





Real Name: Miranda IIissa

Height: 5’1″

Weight:

Date of Birth: May 26, 1994

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut: July 26, 2014

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: Swanton Bomb

Biography

– Alize has a background in Jiu-Jitsu.

– Alize is also known as Miranda Salinas, she is also nicknamed Princess & the Superstar.

– July 26, 2014, Miranda would make her debut by competing in a Battle Royal for the vacant ROW Diamonds Title.

– January 10, 2015, Miranda challenged Kenzie Sykes for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– February 21st, Miranda competed in a 3-Way for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– August 8th, Miranda competed in a 3-Way for the vacant ROW Diamonds Title.

– October 10th, Miranda challenged Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– October 8, 2016, Miranda defeated Kylie Rae by DQ on ROW TV.

– November 12th, Miranda competed in a 3-Way for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– December 10th, Miranda lost to Kiera Hogan at ROW Christmas Chaos XI.

– January 14, 2017, Miranda & Kylie Rae lost to Jada Keys & Ivory Robyn at ROW Gold Rush.

– February 11th, Miranda lost to Jada Keys at ROW Breaking Point.

– April 8th, Miranda defeated Kayla Lynn at ROW Extrema.

– July 13th, Miranda lost to Rhea Ripley in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic #2.

– September 15th, Miranda won a 3-Way at VIPX Please Don’t Die.

– October 13th, Miranda defeated Leva Bates at Sabotage She’s on It.

– October 28th, Miranda won a Battle Royal at VIP/Sabotage Wrestling Fight Girl Fight.

– November 10th, Miranda competed in a 4-Way at RISE 5.

– December 17th, Miranda lost to Su Yung at IHWE Jeremy’s Birthday Bash.

– January 21, 2018, Miranda, Nicole Savoy & Xia Brookside lost to Team Jungle (Kaori Yoneyama, Natsuko Tora & Jungle Kyona) at the Stardom 7th Anniversary Show.

– February 4th, Miranda, Xia Brookside & Starlight Kid lost to Queen’s Quest (AZM, HZK & Momo Watanabe) at Stardom Kyoto Max.

– February 18th, Miranda & Nicole Savoy won a 4-Way Elimination at Stardom Queen’s Fes.

– February 24th, Miranda challenged Toni Storm for the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.

– April 13th, Miranda & Kylie Rae lost to Melanie Cruise & Zoey Skye at RISE 7.

– April 14th, Miranda competed in a 4-Way at SHIMMER 101.

– April 15th, Miranda lost to Tessa Blanchard at SHIMMER 104.

– May 12th, Miranda defeated Dementia D’Rose on RISE Ascent.

– June 16th, Miranda won a Gauntlet match to win the vacant Hurricane Pro Women’s Title.

– June 28th, Miranda, Tessa Blanchard & The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) lost to Shotzi Blackheart, Rachel Ellering, Kris Wolf & Britt Baker at Bar Wrestling 13.

– June 29th, Miranda & Kylie Rae defeated Ayoka Muhara & Nicole Matthews at RISE 8.

– June 30th, Miranda lost to Aerial Monroe in the first round of the AWS Women’s Tournament.

– July 6th, Miranda lost to Erica Torres at VIP Hard to Kill 2.

– July 7th, Miranda & Kylie Rae competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant Guardians of RISE Titles.

– July 8th, Miranda challenged Tessa Blanchard for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– August 24th, Miranda competed in a 3-Way for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– January 19, 2019, Miranda challenged Hyan for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– February 9th, Miranda competed in a 4-Way for the vacant The Crash Femenil Title.

– February 23rd, Miranda lost to Scarlett Bordeaux at Ladies Night Out 5.

– March 29th, Miranda competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– March 30th, Miranda competed in a Scramble at SHIMMER 109.

– March 31st, Miranda competed in a 4-Way at SHIMMER 111.

– April 20th, Miranda retained the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title against Heather Monroe.

– April 27th, Miranda defeated Allie Recks at Ladies Night Out 6.

– May 3rd, Miranda competed in a 3-Way at VIP Watch the Throne.

– May 11th, Miranda defeated Rok-C on ROW TV.

– May 17th, Miranda lost to Shotzi Blackheart at RISE 14.

– May 18th, Miranda & Vipress defeated Aerial Monroe & Heather Monroe at AWS Ladies Night #3.

– June 30th, Miranda defeated Candy Lee at RISE Pride & Joy.

– July 27th, Miranda lost the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title to Heather Monroe.

– August 10th, Miranda lost to Shax at SWE III Manors ’19.

– August 11th, Miranda, Kanji & Saraya Knight defeated Sanitarium (Shax, Jayde & Nightshade) at SWE Retribution X.

– August 17th, Miranda challenged Alex Gracia for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– September 1st, Miranda competed in the first round 4-Way of the Inspire Pro Future Kill ’20 Tournament.

– September 29th, Miranda lost to Phoebe at ACW The Evolution of the Revolution ’19.

– October 9th, Miranda lost to Tessa Blanchard at Bar Wrestling 45.

– October 26th, Miranda & Gino defeated Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas at Hurricane Pro International Style Battle.

– November 1st, Miranda defeated Kimber Lee at RISE Early to Rise 2.

– November 16th, Miranda competed against Ivelisse for the vacant LNO Title.

– December 4th, Miranda lost to Taya Valkyrie at Bar Wrestling 49.

– December 18th, Miranda lost to Awesome Kong on AEW Dynamite.

– December 28th, Miranda competed in a 3-Way for the Hurricane Pro Women’s Title.

– January 1, 2020, Miranda, Eli Everfly & Chris Bey lost to Ray Rosas, Priscilla Kelly & Andy Brown at Bar Wrestling 51.

– January 11th, Miranda & Hyan lost to AQA & Alex Gracia at Impact Wrestling Arlington Brawl & Fanfest.

– January 12th, Miranda defeated Nate Andrews at ACW Guilty by Association 14.

– January 18th, Miranda defeated Will Allday at Hurricane Pro Queen’s of the Ring 2.

– February 9th, Miranda challenged Jordynne Grace for the Impact Knockouts Title.

– February 20th, Miranda defeated Lacey Ryan at QPW Thank You Buggy.

– February 23rd, Miranda competed in a 5-Way for the KAOZ Women’s Title.

– February 26th, Miranda lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dark.

– February 27th, Miranda & Joey Ryan lost to Kiera Hogan & Diamante at Bar Wrestling 54.

– February 29th, Miranda defeated Phoebe at Ladies Night Out 9.

– March 7th, Miranda won a 3-Way at Ground Zero Regulators! Mount Up!

– March 11th, Miranda & Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) defeated Douglas James & Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) at Bar Wrestling 55.

– June 13th, Miranda lost to Ryan Kidd at FIST Combat Summer Sizzler 2K20.

– July 4th, Miranda defeated Ryan Kidd at the FIST The Great American Barbecue.

– October 20th, Miranda defeated Christi Jaynes at UWN Primetime Live.

– October 24th, Miranda defeated Bu Ku Dao for the Hurricane Pro Cruiserweight Title.

– November 3rd, Miranda lost to Heather Monroe on UWN Primetime Live.

– November 13th, Miranda, Estrella Divina, Tiago & Andressa del Rey defeated Baby Love, Lady Lee, Torito Negro & Rugido at Evolucion 8. Aniversario.

– February 3, 2021, Miranda lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– February 6th, Miranda lost to Amber Nova at SWE Sweethearts Brawl.

– February 17th, Miranda & Renee Michelle lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.

– February 27th, Miranda retained the Hurricane Pro Cruiserweight Title against Nate Andrews.

– March 1st, Miranda lost to Leyla Hirsch in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament.

– March 11th, Miranda lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark