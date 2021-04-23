Former NFL and WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael diagnosed with ALS

The Chicago Tribune newspaper has a long – and sad – story on Steve “Mongo” McMichael, the former NFL and WCW star who has revealed that he is diagnosed with ALS.

McMichael, unrecognizable from his glory days, is coming out with the story three months after being formally diagnosed with the disease, and he has already lost around 60 pounds, the lighter he has been since 1976.

The Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears now requires the help of his wife to eat, take a bath, and do basic things. He no longer has use of his arms and wheelchair confinement is coming close.

“I promise you,” McMichael said, “this epitaph that I’m going to have on me now? This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end.”

McMichael spent four years working for WCW, first as a color commentator on Monday Nitro and then transitioning to the ring, where he was also part of The Four Horsemen. He also appeared on WWE television, doing guest commentary once on Raw and then accompanying Lawrence Taylor to his WrestleMania XI main event match against Bam Bam Bigelow in 1995.

You can read the incredible and heartbreaking story at ChicagoTribune.com.