Daniel Bryan to challenge Roman Reigns with career on the line, two matches for next week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced two big matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.
The main event will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against Daniel Bryan.
Bryan’s career will be on the line, but it wasn’t 100% clear if he will still be allowed to go to RAW. It was indicated that Bryan will only be forced to leave the blue brand.
Tonight’s SmackDown centered around Cesaro waiting for an answer to his challenge to Reigns. Bryan pressured Reigns to accept, and pressured Adam Pearce to grant Cesaro the title shot. Reigns later confronted Cesaro and Bryan, and denied Cesaro’s request but then challenged Bryan to a mach on next week’s show. Reigns said he’s tired of seeing Bryan and wants him to vanish from SmackDown. The Big Dog granted the match for next week but said if he retains, he no longer wants to see Bryan around his show.
Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a WrestleMania 37 rematch as Big E challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.
Crews just won the title from Big E at WrestleMania 37 Night Two, with an assist from Commander Azeez. Tonight’s show saw Adam Pearce book Kevin Owens vs. Crews, but noting that Big E will receive his title shot when he’s cleared. Crews ended up retaining over Owens after interference from Azeez. Big E later attacked Crews backstage while Azeez was away. WWE later confirmed Big E vs. Crews for next Friday with the title on the line.
Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown show. Below are several related shots from tonight’s show:
Next Friday on #SmackDown! #ICTitle @WWEApollo @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/yjttSY5Fis
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
It's official! @WWEDanielBryan must win or be banished from #SmackDown!@WWERomanReigns #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ZPZqyvcNCS
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Before @WWECesaro can even get one word out, @WWERollins has made his presence felt on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/wMdq5clLwi
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Looks like @WWEDanielBryan is here to even the odds! #SmackDown @WWERollins @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/k0zbIyoKvI
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
🎤🎤🎤#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/s4SpxKKVG8
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"You're losers. You're top-tier losers. You're main event losers." 👀#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/xK2VlPCjyi
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
IT'S ON!@WWECesaro & @WWEDanielBryan battle @WWEUsos & @WWERollins right now on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/xdwx4UIEUN
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
The power of @WWECesaro is absolutely INCREDIBLE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Pn0o73xuv
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"I don't need this! I'm Seth FREAKIN' Rollins!"#SmackDown @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/E1Zz6C9xvL
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
.@WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan pick up the win on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/HQrgjhqQPs
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
🎵 Swing is in the air! 🎵#SmackDown @WWECesaro @WWEUsos @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/jWntjcufyh
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Jey @WWEUsos is going swinging again! Where is @WWERomanReigns???@WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OwdrWvYJKn
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"Roman's afraid that if @WWECesaro faces him one on one for the #UniversalChampionship… Cesaro will be the NEW Universal Champion!" 😮#SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vxFZleDsoH
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
.@WWEApollo defends the #ICTitle against @FightOwensFight TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @ScrapDaddyAP @CommanderAzeez pic.twitter.com/qzMEHnapCC
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"You jumped the line, you HABITUAL LINE JUMPER." #SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEBigE @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/e4UA5GmAYc
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
What is @SamiZayn doing out here? 👀🙄#SmackDown #ICTitle @FightOwensFight @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/aPg9XDYUG1
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
.@WWEApollo is going to work!#SmackDown #ICTitle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/po2MhCYwWI
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
How did @WWEApollo kick out of that?!?!#SmackDown #ICTitle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ucxvnTD8uP
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
😱👀😱👀#SmackDown #ICTitle @CommanderAzeez @FightOwensFight @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/z0FqEhACGn
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Unbelievable.#SmackDown @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/WynQlEGBbP
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
.@SamiZayn's dance moves are getting…worse?
😂😂😂#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/KTRH4qz7DC
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
😮😮😮#SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEBigE @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/Sb1a6XVTrr
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
.@WWEBigE just attacked @WWEApollo backstage!
😱😱😱#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ICQT5EjS9b
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Here. We. Go.#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/xCqFBHm4eE
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"The challenge goes to you." 👀#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4YvBRBnIVz
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
"WHEN you lose, I don't ever want to see you again."#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/rKIO2yQ8bV
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
If @WWEDanielBryan loses to @WWERomanReigns on #Smackdown next week, he will be BANISHED from #Smackdown?!?!
😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/MntbI6VCC8
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021