Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Dave Meltzer’s “Complete Makeover” Comments
Charlotte Flair is getting some much-needed dental work completed, while she’s on suspension from WWE.
Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently gave a different reason for Flair’s suspension.
“She’s just getting a complete makeover, that’s just what happened,” Meltzer says. “It’s just one of those things they make you real self-conscious about your looks when you’re a woman in wrestling. It’s just one of the negatives of it, but it’s a reality of it.”
Charlotte took to Twitter to rake Meltzer over the coals.
Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game 🙄
So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again.
You know what? This is when I stop.
Dave, Go To Hell. https://t.co/rUATF480eK
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 22, 2021
You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up.
For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks…
Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all?
Find a mirror. Look hard Dave.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 22, 2021