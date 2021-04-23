Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Dave Meltzer’s “Complete Makeover” Comments

Charlotte Flair is getting some much-needed dental work completed, while she’s on suspension from WWE.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently gave a different reason for Flair’s suspension.

“She’s just getting a complete makeover, that’s just what happened,” Meltzer says. “It’s just one of those things they make you real self-conscious about your looks when you’re a woman in wrestling. It’s just one of the negatives of it, but it’s a reality of it.”

Charlotte took to Twitter to rake Meltzer over the coals.

Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game 🙄 So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell. https://t.co/rUATF480eK — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 22, 2021