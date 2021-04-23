Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Dave Meltzer’s “Complete Makeover” Comments

Apr 23, 2021 - by Bill Fenbers

Charlotte Flair is getting some much-needed dental work completed, while she’s on suspension from WWE.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently gave a different reason for Flair’s suspension.

“She’s just getting a complete makeover, that’s just what happened,” Meltzer says. “It’s just one of those things they make you real self-conscious about your looks when you’re a woman in wrestling. It’s just one of the negatives of it, but it’s a reality of it.”

Charlotte took to Twitter to rake Meltzer over the coals.

 

 

 

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Eden Von Engeland

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal