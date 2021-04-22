Triple H says WWE has let go of employee responsible for “disrespectful treatment” of recently released talent

Triple H took to Twitter this evening and said a WWE employee has been fired for disrespecting a recently released talent.

Triple H did not name any names but it’s believed that he is referring to how former WWE star Mickie James had some of her belongings mailed to her in a black trash bag. You can click here for details on the shipment, along with Mickie’s comments, and a photo.

In an update, Triple H revealed that the company took immediate action upon learning of the disrespectful treatment, and the employee was fired.

“Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE,” he wrote.

It has not been confirmed that Triple H is referring to the Mickie posts, but that is the belief. She has not commented on Triple H’s tweet as of this writing, but he just made the post a few minutes ago.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below: