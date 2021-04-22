Scott D’Amore Says the TNA Brand Could Make a Return

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore talked about the possibility of the TNA brand returning.

“As we come out of this pandemic environment and get back out there, certainly that’s a possibility. It’s a possibility that the TNA brand could return. I think it’s one of the things many – and certainly not at the top of the list – but one of the things that the pandemic has robbed us of is that opportunity to see a return of TNA. We have so many unbelievable Knockouts. Maybe we’ll end up continuing to grow the Knockouts division and give them their own separate platform.”

You can watch a clip of the interview here: