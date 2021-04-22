Possible locations for the SummerSlam PPV

WWE is reportedly looking to go on the road for the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

There has been talk within WWE about possibly running SummerSlam in Phoenix, Arizona, or somewhere in Texas, according to PWInsider.

WWE has not decided on a SummerSlam location just yet, but they are hoping to hold the show outdoors in a stadium setting, with fans in the crowd. Of course the COVID-19 pandemic could force them to stay at the ThunderDome, but that is the hope as of now.

It was recently reported that the current internal plan is to hold SummerSlam in front of a live crowd, which would make it the first show with fans since WrestleMania 37.

It was reported last year how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was determined to have fans at the 2020 SummerSlam event but that obviously did not happen. It will be interesting to see if they can make it happen this year after a successful WrestleMania 37 Weekend with live fans in the crowd.

WWE has not announced a date for SummerSlam 2021 but the big event is usually held in late summer.

