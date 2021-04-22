MLW Taking a Break

– As heard on yesterday’s edition of MLW Fusion, the CEO Court Bauer himself made a statement that on May 5th this season of MLW will come to a close as Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW World Middleweight Title will headline the show.

– Interviewer & reporter Alicia Atout then asked to clarify what he meant by the season ending. He then said he wants the roster to take a break and rest because on July 10th MLW will once again have crowds included to their tapings as they’ll be taping in the 2300 Arena in Philly. He also mentioned that the roster will be packed with current favorites & new faces.

– Earlier in the week it was reported that MLW will be coming to Vice TV this Spring, but July is the summer so it seems that whatever is shown on Vice will be older episodes until the tapings start back up.