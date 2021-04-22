Impact Report 4/22/21

Join us tonight for live updates from Impact Wrestling. D’Lo Brown and Matt Stryker are on the call.

Match 1. Good Brothers VS Decay (with Rosemary)

Crazzy Steve and The Machine Gun Start off for their respective teams. Karl takes out Steve with a stiff uppercut. Steve then uses Black Taurus to double team Anderson and gain an advantage. Anderson gets to Doc Gallows and makes a tag. Doc uses power and punches and takes control briefly. Steve tags back in as does Anderson. Steve clotheslines Anderson and hits a basement flatliner. Gallows runs in and interferes after Steve tries to tap out Anderson. Gallows levels Black Taurus next and he spills from the ring to the floor.

This leaves Crazzy Steve to fend for himself. This leads up to a Magic Killer and a pin.

Winners. The Good Brothers.

The Good Brothers cut a promo gearing up for their Tag Title return match with Fin Juice.

A Hype Package for Violent By Design airs next.

Match 2. Susan (with Deonna Purrazzo) VS Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb with K)

Dashwood takes control early with a headscissors and a pin attempt of a sunset flip. We then go to break.

As we return, Susan has taken control of the match and is plodding along in typical fashion. She hits a lariat as Dashwood exits the corner and lands suplex. She then hits a crossbody block and gets a quick two count. Dashwood rallies and hits a vicious neckbreaker after locking on the Tarantula. She then connects with The Spotlight Kick to get the win.

Winner. Tenille Dashwood

After the match, Tenille confronts Deonna and challenges the champion to a match at Rebellion.

Match 3. Jake Something VS Shera (with Rohit Raju)