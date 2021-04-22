4/22/21 NXT UK Report

NXT UK comes to you from BT Sport Studios in London, England. Our Commentators tonight are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd. Francesca Brown will be our ring announcer.

Match #1: Joe Coffey defeated Eddie Dennis with the Best for the Bells. After the match Primate & Tyson T-Bone jump Coffey & beat him down. Gallus then make their way into the ring for the save.

A vignette airs of Ilja Dragonuv as he watches his recent actions on a laptop.

During the break we see Coffey talking to Rampage Brown as Coffey says he knows what it’s like to come close to winning the title but not pulling through. He then says that Rampage still owns him a rematch.

Match #2: Sam Gradwell defeated Dave Mastiff with a fireman’s carry michinoku driver.

A promo for Aoife Valkyrie airs as she’ll go up against Meiko Satomura.

Emilia McKenzie has a promo/video package air next as she hopes go come here and make a name for herself.

Match #3:Jinny defeated Dani Luna with a rolling Liger kick into a roll up after the distraction from Joseph Conners. After the match Jinny beats down Luna as Conners cheers on. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews arrive to help Luna.

We see Sid Scala being asked about Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan. Before he can answer Amir barges in to demand a rematch. Scala says that Williams already granted the rematch and it’ll be a No DQ match but the loser leaves NXT UK.

Rohan Raja makes his debut appearance in NXT UK with a video package as he will debut next week against Teoman.

Next week it’ll be Gallus going up against Primate, T-Bone & Eddie Dennis.

Match #4: Moustache Mountain defeated Sha Samuels & Noam Dar after Samuels was taken out with an assisted burning hammer.