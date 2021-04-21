WWE’s Greg Hamilton gets married

WWE SmackDown announcer Greg Hamilton got married earlier this week.

Hamilton took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he and Ariana Simone Hutson (Ariana Thompson) have tied the knot. They visited the court house in Hamilton County, Ohio, the Cincinnati area, and obtained a certificate of marriage.

Hamilton popped the question back during the weekend of February 7.

Hamilton noted that they will celebrate with friends and family at a formal wedding ceremony once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Ariana’s Instagram page notes that she is a funeral director in Ohio.

“[swearing face emoji] COVID….. @ariana_s_hutson is my person. We did this for us….and the celebration will come with friends and family when Covid is done. Can’t wait wait to celebrate. My mom @shioneill was incredibly supportive and we can’t wait to celebrate with you all!!! [hearts x 4 emoji] [champagne x 2 emoji] We are looking towards a positive future. I can’t change my dad’s mind, but we can continue to be positive. [heart emoji] [heart face emoji]. Thank you all for the love,” Greg wrote on his Instagram.

Greg has been with WWE since January 2015.

You can see a few photos of the newlyweds below, along with Hamilton’s marriage post and a tweet WWE made when they were engaged in February: