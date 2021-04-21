WWE wins Cynopsis Sports Media awards

WWE picked up multiple wins in the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

The WWE Network won the award for best Over The Top (OTT) Content Service, while WWE and The Famous Group won the Best Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic award for the WWE ThunderDome Virtual Fan Experience.

Furthermore, WWE Advanced Media Group Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan was recognized as a finalist for Digital Executive of the Year. That award went to NASCAR’s Tim Clark, who works as the Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer.

WWE came up short in 7 other categories.

The award winners were announced earlier today during a virtual ceremony.

Stay tuned for more.