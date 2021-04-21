WWE receives two Webby nominations for 2021 awards

WWE is up for a couple of Webby Awards this year, an awards show which will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 18.

The company is nominated in two categories: WWE social media is nominated in the General Social: Sports category and WrestleMania 36 is nominated in Social Content Series & Campaigns: Events & Livestreams.

The social media nomination has SportsCenter on Instagram, NBA 2K League, theScore on Instagram, and NBA on Instagram as challengers while WrestleMania 36 has Hamilton: Twitter Watch Party, Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil, Black Entrepreneurs Day, and Adobe’s CoCreate Series also fighting for the top spot.

The popular Undertaker: The Last Ride WWE Network five-part series got honoree status in the Video Series & Channels: Sports.

You can cast your vote now at WebbAwards.com. Registration is required to vote.