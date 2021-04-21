Update on Charlotte Flair taking more time away from Raw

Charlotte Flair is currently off WWE TV because she reportedly needed to have some dental work done.

As noted on Monday night, WWE official Adam Pearce announced after RAW that Flair had been fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely following the attacks on WWE referee Eddie Orengo. Flair attacked Orengo multiple times after RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted her main event match with Asuka, which led to Asuka getting the win.

In an update, WWE did the suspension angle with Flair because she needed to get “some dental work sorted out,” according to Alex McCarthy on the Wrestling Daily podcast.

There’s no word yet on when Flair will return from the storyline suspension, but it was noted that she is not expected to miss much time from the dental work.

Flair has been rumored to face Asuka and Ripley in a Triple Threat at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, but that has not been confirmed.

Flair took to Twitter this week and addressed the storyline developments, taking a shot at Ripley for her “Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads.”

“This whole thing sped past ridiculous, jumped over absurd and landed right on stupid. The top two wrestlers in WWE having a classic match on the flagship show, and for what? To be ruined by a petulant child with Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads,” Flair wrote. She continued in another tweet, “They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke.”

Stay tuned for updates on Flair’s status and storyline suspension. You can see her full tweets below, along with a few other comments on her suspension from this week:

(H/T to Ringside News)

