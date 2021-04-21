Ronda Rousey is pregnant

It’s going to be a while before we see Ronda Rousey back in a WWE ring as the former Raw Women’s champion today announced that she is four months pregnant.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Rousey said that she has been pregnant since January but now cannot hide it anymore. “It’s time to show it off,” Ronda said as her husband Travis Browne rubbed her belly.

“I just want share with you guys a little bit of a journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later,” Rousey said.

A video from the doctor’s office where she’s seeing the ultrasound is then played. “Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, September 22nd,” Rousey then adds.

Rousey, who has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, took a leave of absence from the promotion to start a family.