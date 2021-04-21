Kurt Angle Reflects on the Plane Ride from Hell

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the infamous WWE plane ride from hell, wrestling with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read Kurt Angle’s comments below.

Kurt Angle on the WWE plane ride from hell and Vince McMahon constantly wanting to wrestle him: “It was the longest night of my life. The thing was, I was on the plane and Vince had a few glasses of wine in him. He was feeling frisky and thought if I’m gonna wrestle someone that’s the best, might as well wrestle an Olympic Gold Medalist. You have to understand, Vince is the type of guy who would say to Mike Tyson, ‘Knock me out. Go ahead, hit me in the face. I want to feel what it’s like.’ He wants to feel what it’s like to be with the best person. I totally get it, but Vince is crazy. He would have somebody come get me and he’d jump me from behind and we’d wrestle. We did this for five hours. We’d wrestle for a few minutes, and I’d hold him down and say, ‘Are you good?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’re good.’ I’d go back and lay down and he’d jump on me again. It went for five hours, and it just became very irritating.”

On Vince telling the pilot he would buy the plane after the pilot voiced frustrations with them: “The crazy thing, there were wine stains all over the floor – there’s white carpet and wine stains everywhere. Vince and I were wrestling near the door, and there’s the latch. You open the latch and the door is open and you fly out of the plane. We kept hitting the latch while we were wrestling, so the flight attendant came and said, ‘The pilot said if you don’t sit down and stop, he’s gonna land this plane right now.’ Vince says, ‘Go tell the pilot to f*** himself. I’ll buy the f***ing plane.’ Here we are wrestling on the plane and we’re getting ready to land and they finally get Vince to calm down. Jericho is sitting in front of me and he says look who’s coming up the aisle. While we’re hitting the ground landing, Vince is army crawling up the aisle to jump on me again. I’m like, ‘Holy shit, this is the night that will never end.’ It was a frickin’ nightmare.”