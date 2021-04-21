Daniel Bryan talks “bizarre and detached” feeling at WrestleMania

In an interview uploaded today with UK’s BT Sport, Daniel Bryan said that he felt really bizarre and detached at WrestleMania and wondered if it’s time to hang up his boots.

Jumping into the subject right at the start of the interview, Bryan said that it took some time to process what took place and noted that it was not a normal thing.

“I felt very out of body in it,” Bryan explained. “When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I’m enjoying it. This was weird. I was out there and it felt like I was detached.”

He mentioned that this was the first time that he ever felt anything like this in his wrestling career. He said that when he went out for his match he was “absurdly calm” and he has been trying to explain the feeling to his wife but has failed every single time.

The former WWE champ said that despite all this, he was really trying to savor the moment because it could be his last WrestleMania as a performer.

“Maybe it was a sign that it’s time to let go of being a full time wrestler,” Bryan continued, adding that his contract is up soon and he’s still trying to decide what he wants to do with his life.