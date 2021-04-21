Becky Lynch Says New Sami Zayn Shirt Is Her Favorite

Sami Zayn revealed a new ‘Dancing Man’ t-shirt featuring himself dancing from an episode of Smackdown, with proceeds going to the Sami 4 Syria charity. Becky Lynch has purchased one of the shirts, as she revealed on social media.

She wrote: “I have a new favorite shirt. Partially because of the great artwork capturing @samizayn iconic dance moves, but mostly because 100% of the profits go to #samiforsyria to bring medical aid to people in Syria. It’s only available for a limited time so get yours on @prowrestlingtees now.