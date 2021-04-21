4/21/21 MLW Fusion Report

Welcome to MLW Fusion. Our program opens up with a video package of the rivalry between TJP & Bu Ku Dao as they’ll go one on one tonight. Commentators for this evening are Ray Flores & Jared St. Laurent as Flores runs down the card for the show. Tim Barr will be our ring announcer.

Match #1: Rocky Romero defeated Gino Medina via submission with the arm bar.

Match #2: King Mo (w/ Dan Lambert) defeated Robert Martyr via referee stoppage since Mo wouldn’t let go of a standing crevate. After the match Lambert cuts a promo on the pimple face referee and then they trash talk Low Ki some more as their rivalry doesn’t seem to be over.

A recap of Hammerstone defended the MLW National Openweight Title against Mil Muertes. We then see Salina de la Renta being interviewed on how she feels since El Jefe’s not very happy about her and she says that she doesn’t care but he seems to call and she says she’ll get whatever he needs done next week.

After the break we see the news as MLW will be arriving on Vice TV this Spring.

The rivalry between the Von Erich’s & Tom Lawlor airs as Lawlor cuts a promo on Marshall to see if he has what it takes to go one on one with him.

We see Alicia Atout talking with MLW CEO Court Beaur about the big news on the partnership with Vice TV. Court then announces this season will close up on May 5th as Myron Reed will get his rematch against Lio Rush. Atout asks about the closing season and he explains how he’ll make sure everyone rests because MLW will return July 10th with crowds. Afterwards Josef Samael cuts a propaganda video bringing up how Fatu has set upon his throne for 2 years. He then says that July 10th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia the Contra flag will fly high.

After the break we see Marshall cutting a promo on Tom Lawlor. He says he doesn’t need a good knee to smash into his face because he has the iron claw. He says he’ll see him next week.

Myron Reed airs a promo thanking Tankman for letting him use his gym. He then brings up Lio Rush as he’ll shut his mouth and take back the title.

Match #3: Bu Ku Dao defeated TJP with a diving spinning flatliner for the pinfall.

The press conference with Alex Hammerstone is airing next as he is tired of there being 2 Heavyweight champions in MLW so they need to find out who is the true champion. He then tells Fatu that the ball is in his corner so we’ll see what happens.