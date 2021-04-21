4/21/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Ricky Starks (w/Hook)

Starks quickly drops Page, but Page gets free. Page sends Starks off the ropes, and then tosses him back to the mat. Page stomps Starks in the corner, and then sends him to the apron. Page knocks Starks to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Page rolls Starks back into the ring and gets into Hook’s face. Page takes Starks down with a fall-away slam and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Starks comes back and slams Page throat-first into the middle rope. Starks wraps Page’s neck around the ropes and uses the five count to his advantage. Starks slams Page into the corner and then sends him off the ropes. Starks goes behind, but Page counters with a suplex. Starks lands on his feet, but Page comes back with another suplex. Page delivers a series of forearm shots, and then takes Starks down with another fall-away slam. Page delivers a Brain Buster and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Page clotheslines Starks in the corner and goes for a sliding lariat, but Starks dodges it. Starks delivers a back elbow and drops Pager with a Liger Bomb. Starks goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.

Page comes back and sets Starks up top. Page delivers an avalanche fall-away slam. Page drops Starks with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Page goes to the apron and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Starks ducks under and delivers a Spear. Starks goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Starks goes for Rochambeau, but Page rolls through and goes for Dead Eye. Starks rolls through, but Page comes back and locks in a rear-choke/ankle-lock combination and Starks taps out.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Taz tells Page he just got lucky. Taz tells Page to watch his back, and Hook takes Page’s knee out with a chop block. Hook and Starks double team Page, and then Brian Cage comes to the ring as well. Cage goes for the power bomb, but Dark Order rushes the ring to make the save.

—

Outside of the arena, The Elite are shown arriving to their own private trailer.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Trent? (w/Orange Cassidy)

Penta wrenches Trent’s arm, but Trent comes back and takes Penta to the mat. Trent applies a side headlock, but Penta gets free. Trent comes back with a few shots, but Penta delivers a knee strike to the midsection. Penta comes off the ropes, but Trent drops him with a standing double knee drop. Trent takes Penta down with a suplex, and Penta rolls to the floor. Trent comes off the ropes, but Penta trips him and slams him into the barricade. Penta runs the ropes, but Trent gets back into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Penta rolls to the floor, but Trent takes him out with a dive. Trent rolls Penta back into the ring, but Penta takes him down with a cross-body. Penta follows with a Slingblade and goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Penta kicks Trent in the face, but Trent comes back with a rolling elbow strike. Trent drops Penta with a swinging DDT, but Penta comes off the ropes and drops Trent with a Destroyer as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta chops Trent in the corner. Penta goes for a Backstabber out of the corner, but Trent counters and drops Penta with a half-and-half suplex. Trent delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Trent sets Penta up top and delivers a chop. Penta comes back with a kick, and then drops Trent with a Backstabber out of the corner. Penta goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Penta chops Trent in the corner and slams him into the opposite corner. Penta delivers the pump-handle sit-out and goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. They go to the apron and Penta sets up for the package pile driver, but Trent escapes. They exchange shots on the apron and Trent delivers a pile driver. Trent drops Penta with a Spear on the floor, but Abrahantes gets on the mic and says Penta thinks Trent, his friends, and his mom suck. Trent gets a chair and goes after Abrahantes. Cassidy gets in the ring with Abrahantes, but Penta kicks Cassidy in the face. Abrahantes delivers a microphone shot to Trent and Penta drops him with the package pile driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Penta El Zero Miedo

—

An interview with Jim Ross and The Pinnacle from earlier in the day airs. MJF is presented a gift from Tully Blanchard, via Wardlow, because Blanchard is off writing the plays for Blood and Guts. It is a new scarf, and then Wardlow speaks. He says Chris Jericho cut a hell of a promo last week, but he stumbled over his words when he mentioned Wardlow because he knew he was doing something wrong in talking about him. MJF gives Jericho an F for his promo and for taking the credit for getting everyone cheered against him. MJF says he is the one guy who Jericho couldn’t get control of. MJF says he is a top guy at 25, while Jericho was curtain jerking at 25. MJF says The Pinnacle are all winners, and he proved he was better than Jericho since he beat him. MJF says if Jericho got one thing right in his promo, it’s that MJF is a mark. He says he is not a mark for Jericho, but a mark for his spot. He says The Pinnacle will prove to be better than The Inner Circle at Blood and Guts.

—

Match #3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Tay Conti

Conti back Shida into the ropes, but Shida comes back and goes for a shot. Conti ducks under, but Shida kicks her in the midsection. Conti comes back with a shot to the chest, and then they exchange shots. Shida delivers knee shots, and each go for judo throws. They block each other’s and Conti applies a side headlock. Conti comes off the ropes with Shida and drops her with a judo throw. Conti knees Shida in the face a couple of times and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Conti applies a hold on the mat, but Shida makes it to the ropes. Shida goes to the floor and Conti goes for a kick, but Shida dodges it and trips Conti up. Shida delivers a knee strike to Conti’s face. They exchange shots on the floor, and then Shida drops Conti with a Brain Buster on the outside. Shida rolls Conti back into the ring and applies a bow-and-arrow submission. Shida transitions into a rear chin-lock and slams Conti’s face into the mat a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida is still in control. Shida suplexes Conti back into the ring from the apron, but Conti comes back with a pump kick. Conti drops Shida with a series of judo throws, and then follows with a German suplex. Conti delivers the pump kick in the corner, and then connects with a kick to the side of the head. Shida comes back with a few shots in the corner, but Conti hangs her up and kicks her in the midsection. Conti connects with a senton across Shida’s back and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back and delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out. Shida puts Conti up top and climbs, but Conti fights back and they exchange shots. Shida delivers a headbutt and picks Conti up. Shida slams Conti down on the turnbuckle with the Witch’s Shot. Shida goes for a spin kick, but Conti counters and delivers a pump kick. Conti hits the Tay-KO and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Conti goes for the DD-Tay, but Shida counters with a sit-out slam and goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out. They exchange shots and Shida paintbrushes Conti. Shida delivers a back-breaker and hits the Katana for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. comes to the stage and displays the rankings on the screen. She shows an updated version with her as number one now that Conti has lost. Baker walks back up the tunnel as Shida looks on.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says he needs his vindication. He says no one can keep him from his destiny and asks which champion he is going to beat first.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho says there is a lot of energy because Blood and Guts is coming up. He says it will be one of the most violent and brutal matches ever seen on the TNT network. Hager says The Pinnacle will be eating through straws for a month after they are done with them. Jericho says The Pinnacle act like a bunch of mutes and let MJF to the talking. Santana says The Pinnacle have always name-dropped, but only got brave when they have the whole group behind them. Satana says they saw the color of their blood, but they will see the size of their hearts on May 5th. Jericho sings a tune he made about MJF, filled with insults. Jericho says it is fun to make jokes about The Pinnacle, but they will teach them a lesson in violence that they will never forget. Jericho says The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will meet in a parlay next week and will discus battle plans for Blood and Guts. Jericho says he will beat the living hell out of MJF at Blood and Guts and the worst is yet to come.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto)

Gunn attacks them on the stage, and then gets Marshall into the ring. Gunn knocks Marshall to the floor with an elbow strike, and then slams him into the barricade. Gunn delivers a shot to the midsection and slams Marshall into the barricade again. Gunn drops Marshall on the apron and gets him back into the ring. Gunn delivers a few right hands, but Marshall comes back with a kick to the face. Marshall runs the ropes, but Gunn catches him and slams him to the mat. Marshall rolls to the floor, but Gunn follows him and delivers more right hands. Gunn slams Marshall into the barricade, but Comoroto and Solow attack him behind the referee’s back. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn jump the barricade and brawl with Solow and Comoroto. They brawl out of the arena as Marshall and Gunn get back into the ring. Marshall delivers a few shots to Gunn, but Gunn fires up. Marshall kicks him in the midsection and delivers a pile driver. Marshall goes for the cover, but Gunn kicks out. Marshall delivers a few more shots, but Gunn fires back with his own. Gunn slams Marshall to the mat and goes for the Famouser.

Marshall counters and goes for the Diamond Cutter, but Gunn sends him to the stage. Gunn delivers shots to Marshall and tosses him back into the ring. Anthony Ogogo delivers a right hand to Gunn behind the referee’s back. Marshall drops Gunn with a Diamond Cutter and gets the pin fall.

Winner: QT Marshall

-After the match, Marshall goes to hit Gunn with a wooden chair, but Dustin Rhodes rushes the ring and beats Marshall down. Rhodes drops Marshall with a power slam and grabs his bullrope, but drops it and grabs the wooden chair instead. Ogogo gets on the apron and Comoroto tries to attack Rhodes from behind. Rhodes breaks the wooden chair over Comoroto’s head, but Comoroto doesn’t budge and referees have to separate them.

—

The Elite cut a promo from their trailer. Don Callis talks about all of them being champions, and says Kenny Omega will add another championship this weekend when he beats Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship. Matt Jackson says they are responsible for the resurgence in Japan and for the creation of All Elite Wrestling. They mock Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston returning tonight, but a car horn begins honking from outside. Omega gets pissed and they look out the window, but can’t see. Moxley and Kingston are in a pick-up trunk and ram it into the side of The Elite’s trailer. They get out of the truck, Moxley with a pipe, and break into the trailer. The Elite made an escape before Moxley and Kingston get in, and Moxley and Kingston begin destroying it. Molxley and Kingston say The Elite didn’t even want to play, and Moxley calls them “Bitch AF.”

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs backs Cage into the corner, but they have a clean break. Hobbs throws Cage to the stage, but Cage comes back with a few knee strikes. Cage delivers more strikes and dropkicks Hobbs into the barricade. Cage comes out of the ring, but Hobbs clubs him down to the floor. Hobbs tosses Cage over the barricade and takes the tarps off of the barricade. Hobbs grinds Cage’s face into the barricade and brings him back to ringside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs is still in control. Hobbs applies a rear chin-lock, but Cage delivers elbows to get free. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Hobbs gets free. Hobbs tosses Cage across the ring and stands on his chest. Hobbs comes off the ropes, but Cage gets his boots up. Cage delivers a few right hands and takes Hobbs down. Cage goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Cage chokes Hobbs over the middle rope and delivers a slap to the face. Hobbs comes back and takes Cage down with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Hobbs puts Cage up top and climbs, but Cage drops down and delivers a power bomb. Cage connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Cage charges across the ring, but Hobbs trucks him down to the mat. Hobbs connects with a hip attack in the corner and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Hobbs slams Cage into the corner, but Cage comes back and drops Hobbs with the Killswitch for the pin fall.

Winner: Christian Cage

-After the match, Starks comes to the ring to check on Hobbs and has a stare down with Cage.

—

Announced for next week:

Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Sydal Brothers

Trios Tag Team Match: Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson vs. Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle’s Blood and Guts Parlay

—

Jade Cargill cuts a promo. She says every manager wants to sign her, and then Matt Hardy and Vickie Guerrero agree with her. Cargill says she doesn’t need a manager, because she is her own boss. She says if someone wants to sign her, they better offer her a lot of money.

—

Match #6 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) (w/Sting) vs. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus)

Neither man gains an advantage early on, but Allin gets a crucifix pin for a two count. Allin applies a side headlock and takes Jungle Boy to the mat. Jungle Boy gets free and rolls Allin up for two. Jungle Boy keeps a hold of Allin’s arm and drops him with an arm drag. Jungle Boy keeps the hold applied on the mat, but Allin gets to his feet and backs him into the corner. They break and Allin charges, but Jungle Boy drops him with an arm drag once more. Allin comes back with an arm drag of his own, and they stand at a stalemate. Jungle Boy trips Allin up and goes for the Snare Trap, but Allin gets to the ropes. They get face-to-face, and Allin drops Jungle Boy down. Allin delivers shots and Jungle Boy rolls to the floor. Allin follows and slams Jungle Boy into the ring post. Allin backs Jungle Boy into the barricade and takes him down with a cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.