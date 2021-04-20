Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Three big matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Mercedes Martinez will face Dakota Kai in singles action. Martinez has called out NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for the past two weeks now, and this week she taunted Gonzalez, saying she will always be in Kai’s shadow. She then offered to take out Kai next week so that they can get to the title match.

Next week’s show will also feature Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. If Reed wins, he earns another future title shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Gargano previously retained his title over Reed at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event.

Finally, next week’s show will feature six-man action as Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) does battle with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

The six-man match was made after Legado del Fantasma attacked Kushida following his successful title defense over Oney Lorcan on this week’s show. MSK then made the save and the two teams faced off.

Stay tuned for more on next Tuesday's NXT show.