LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with the new intro video. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

– Out comes Kyle O’Reilly to kick off the show as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. This is his first appearance since winning the Unsanctioned Match over Adam Cole at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

O’Reilly takes the mic as fans chant his name. He says he faced the toughest personal and physical challenge of his life at Takeover. Kyle says he’s in a great mood tonight and that’s because he’s nowhere near Cole, he can finally be himself and it feels good. Kyle talks about how his work in the ring has always spoken for itself and now with Cole behind him, it’s time to move on. What is next for Kyle O’Reilly? He learned at Takeover that to succeed in NXT, you have to have a killer instinct and he found that. You have to be willing to go to extremes, willing to do anything and everything, and make the ultimate sacrifice in the ring to achieve your goals.

O’Reilly wonders if he continue to prove he’s The Guy, does he challenge for the workhorse championship, the NXT North American Title held by Johnny Gargano, or does he take his killer instinct and chase the most dominant force NXT has ever seen? He’s got time… a reference to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. He addresses Kross but the music interrupts and out comes Cameron Grimes to boos.

Grimes congratulates O’Reilly and says he made a killing on DraftKings for betting on O’Reilly. Grimes has some eyes for the new “Cool Kyle” persona. A few fans chant “Cool Kyle” now. Grimes has more ideas to help O’Reilly monetize his likeness, taking it to the moon. O’Reilly says he loves the ideas, Grimes is a genius and all these stock tips are great. O’Reilly says he found out today that he is now medically cleared to compete, and he just saw his first opponent somewhere around here… He looks at Grimes and says no, it’s not you because we’re business partners. O’Reilly puts his sunglasses back on and says no, Grimes is his first opponent. O’Reilly drops Grimes with a right hand and starts strutting around the ring as his music starts back up.

– We see Sarray arriving to the WWE Performance Center earlier today with her translator. NXT General Manager William Regal welcomed them but Zoey Stark interrupted. Stark is a big fan of Sarray but she wants to be her debut opponent tonight. Regal already had an opponent in mind but he asks Sarray if she’d like to face Stark and she says yes. The match is booked for tonight.

– LA Knight is backstage cutting a promo on tonight’s match against Dexter Lumis. We go to commercial.

LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

Back from the break and out first comes LA Knight. Dexter Lumis is out next.

The bell rings and they face off. Lumis stares Knight down and Knight talks some trash. They lock up and go at it. Knight takes it to the corner but backs off as the referee warns him. Lumis ducks a strike and goes to work on Knight. Knight drops Lumis and jackknifes him for a 2 count. Lumis decks Knight and works him over, dropping him with a clothesline.

Knight comes right back with a big boot to drop Lumis. Knight talks some trash in Lumis’ face but Lumis pulls him down for the Silence submission. Knight immediately retreats to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Knight fights back in and launches himself over the top rope with a shoulder tackle. Lumis comes back with a high back-drop. Fans chant for Lumis now. Lumis taunts Knight and levels him with a big right hand on the floor. Lumis brings it back in but misses when Knight moves out of the corner. Knight with a neckbreaker.

Knight tosses Lumis out to the floor. Fans chant for Knight now as he stands tall in the ring by himself. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Knight has controlled but he runs into a boot in the corner. Lumis with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lumis with big right hands to keep Knight down. Lumis rocks Knight again and hits a Bulldog from the corner. Lumis with a belly-to-back suplex in the middle of the ring, a kip up and a big leg drop for a pop.

Lumis with a suplex using the top rope to slingshot but Knight kicks out at 2. Knight fights back but gets tossed to the floor. Lumis follows but Knight pulls him face-first into the barrier as fans boo. Knight rams Lumis back-first into the edge of the apron. Lumis fights back with a big uppercut. Lumis sees Indi Hartwell on the other side of the barrier and he’s mesmerized, as if she. She apparently trips but recovers as they keep staring at each other.

Knight takes advantage and attacks from behind. He taunts Hartwell as Lumis watches from the ring. Lumis launches himself from the ring to the floor, taking Knight down on the floor again. Lumis tosses Knight back in the ring but stops to stare at Hartwell some more as fans boo. Lumis comes back in but Knight immediately catches him with his modified Cutter for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the night, the music hits as Knight celebrates. We go to replays. Knight heads to the ramp and talks some trash to the camera. Hartwell slowly enters the ring now. She and Lumis are still staring at each other, apparently about to kiss each other. Fans chant “kiss!” now. The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae) suddenly comes down and they pull Hartwell off the apron. Theory carries Hartwell away as LeRae and Gargano talk some trash to Lumis, who watches from the ring.

– Leon Ruff is backstage cutting a promo on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. He’s done playing games with Scott, who has pushed him too far. He says the ball is in Swerve’s court now and it’s on him to make a move.

– We see Io Shirai backstage preparing for a sitdown interview. Back to commercial.

