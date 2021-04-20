Gerald Brisco undergoes surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco underwent a total knee replacement on Monday.

Brisco noted on Monday that he was going under the knife at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, FL. He tweeted a post-surgery update shortly after 8pm ET on Monday and said he was dealing with a little swelling after his first rehab session, but was hoping to go home today.

Brisco then noted this morning that he has controllable pain, but his appetite has returned and he’s hoping that means he will be able to go home today.

Stay tuned for more on Brisco. You can see his related tweets below:

Today is great day for total Knee Replacement. Chat latter. Wish me good luck — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 19, 2021

A little swelling after first rehab. Hopefully home tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fenZcWSOQw — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021