Batista: “I’m actually retired”

While speaking at Justice Con, Batista was asked to address his WWE in-ring status. He made it very clear that he has no intention of returning to the squared circle.

He said “Don’t put that out there, people will jump all over that. ‘He’s coming out of retirement!’ No, I’m not. It’s so hard to convince people that I’m actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don’t really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they’ll come out of retirement. It’s just not that way with me.”