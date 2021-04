4/20/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Will Allday

2. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated John Skyler and Ryzin

3. Big Swole and KiLynn King (w/Red Velvet) defeated Ashley MK and Steff MK

4. The Butcher and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy, Private Party, and The Bunny) defeated Brick Aldridge and Cole Karter

5. Sonny Kiss defeated Jake Manning

6. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Jay Lyon, Ken Broadway, and Midas Black

7. Billy Gunn (w/Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Andrew Palace

8. Dante Martin defeated Fuego Del Sol

9. Diamante defeated Queen Aminata

10. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Hayden Backlund and Kit Sackett

11. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Alan Angels (w/10)

12. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Baron Black

13. PAC (w/Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated Dean Alexander