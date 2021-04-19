WWE suspends/fines Charlotte Flair in the storylines
WWE has announced a storyline fine of $100,000 and an indefinite suspension for Charlotte Flair following the show-closing angle on tonight’s RAW.
Tonight’s RAW ended with Flair destroying referee Eddie Orengo and coming back to attack him several times. The RAW main event featured Flair vs. Asuka while RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley watching from ringside. Flair was about to put Asuka away with the Figure Eight when Ripley interfered from ringside. The distraction allowed Asuka to pin Flair out of nowhere. This then led to Flair arguing with the referee and then snapping.
Flair destroyed the referee in the match until other officials came down to order her away. She then kept coming back to inflict more damage until RAW went off the air.
WWE just announced that Adam Pearce ordered the $100,000 fine, and suspended Flair indefinitely.
There is no word yet on when the storyline suspension will be lifted. Flair vs. Asuka vs. Ripley has been rumored for the WrestleMania Revenge pay-per-view on May 16, but it remains to be seen if that match will happen.
Stay tuned for more on the Flair storyline. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event and show-closing angle:
BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE.#TheEmpress @WWEAsuka.
NEXT. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/38e3Fd9kMg
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
This isn't just any opportunity…
You're looking at THE Opportunity! #WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/dy0aRZMu7W
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Are you ready, @MsCharlotteWWE?#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/2T9CRRDOGL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
#1 spectator tonight.#WWERaw @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mtojoreVkI
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
🧐🧐🧐#WWERaw @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ycSSaip99a
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
When @WWEAsuka gets going … it's near impossible. #WWERaw #AsukavsCharlotte pic.twitter.com/GK5fBPysm1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
#WWERaw Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE gives herself a ringside seat as @MsCharlotteWWE and @WWEAsuka collide in the main event! pic.twitter.com/MGXNeKujST
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
What exactly does @MsCharlotteWWE have to do to defeat @WWEAsuka?! #WWERaw #AsukavsCharlotte pic.twitter.com/GYeeAv7Iau
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
The EMPRESS @WWEAsuka comes away with the victory over @MsCharlotteWWE this time! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zkzuFoe24z
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
WHAT is @MsCharlotteWWE thinking?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DhDuoevRw
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
This isn't the answer, @MsCharlotteWWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/odCupJNr5s
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Outraged after #WWERaw Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE cost her the match against @WWEAsuka, @MsCharlotteWWE unleashes a shocking post-match beatdown! pic.twitter.com/guYnRDuId5
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021