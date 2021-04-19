Vixsin
Real Name: Belinda Stevens
Height: 5’4″
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Melton, Victoria (Australia)
Pro Debut: December 11, 2004
Trained By: George Julio & The Jungle Cat
Finishing Move: The Fury Bomb
Biography
– Vixsin is nicknamed the Hardcore Bitch.
– Vixsin debuted in the ring on December 11, 2004 when she tagged with Steve Valek against Insaino and Mozart at the Melton Indoor Sports Centre for Australian Real Pro Wrestling.
– January 27, 2008, Vixsin & KrackerJak lost to Temo (Dowie & Bryan) at WrestleRock 9: Australia Day Massacre.
– February 28th, Vixsin & Madison Eagles defeated Jessie McKay & Kellie Skater at the PWA Ladies Show.
– April 25th, Vixsin lost to KrackerJak in a Hardcore match at WrestleRock X.
– May 31st, Vixsin competed against Kellie Skater in a Lumberjack match for the vacant PWWA Title.
– August 30th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at RCW Arise ’08.
– October 4th, Vixsin defeated Savannah Summers at RCW Trial by Stone ’08.
– October 25th, Vixsin lost to Arcade Pink at PWAQ Halloween Holocaust 2.
– November 22nd, Vixsin & Sway defeated Cassie Kye & Savannah Summers at the PWA Ladies Show.
– November 29th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at RCW The Battle for Supremacy ’08.
– December 6th, Vixsin defeated Kellie Skater at BPW The Rebellion.
– March 7, 2009, Vixsin defeated Miami at RCW Epidemic ’09.
– April 11th, Vixsin defeated Michelle at SHWA Breaking Ground.
– April 25th, Vixsin & Tre defeated Jim Raze & Nikita Naridian at BPW April Anarchy ’09.
– May 9th, Vixsin & Charmaine defeated Miami & Savannah Summers at RCW Transgression ’09.
– May 23rd, Vixsin competed in the Dirty Dozen Battle Royal at WrestleRock 17: Birthday Bash 3.
– June 27th, Vixsin lost to Sway in a Hardcore match at BPW Conflict Resolution ’09.
– August 15th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at BPW Aftershock.
– August 28th, Vixsin defeated Nikita Naridian at SFW Chain Reaction.
– September 6th, Vixsin, Rod Silva & Degree defeated Nikita Naridian, Shane Hero & X-Static at SFW Survival of the Fittest.
– February 6, 2010, Vixsin won a 4-Way to win the vacant SFW Women’s Title.
– February 20th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the NAW Women’s Title.
– April 17th, Vixsin & Savannah Summers lost to Miami & Sway at BPW April Anarchy ’10.
– May 16th, Vixsin defeated Charmaine at PCW Mayhem.
– October 2nd, Vixsin defeated Michelle at Alpha XV: Undisputed.
– December 11th, Vixsin lost to Charmaine at PCW Geelong.
– December 18th, Vixsin defeated Lowzen at NAW The War is On – Christmas Bash ’10.
– January 15, 2011, Vixsin challenged Lowzen for the NAW Women’s Title.
– February 12th, Vixsin challenged Lowzen to a Taped Fist match for the NAW Women’s Title.
– February 13th, Vixsin & Mad Dog McCrea lost to Nikita Naridian & Lowzen at NAW Threat of Chaos.
– April 9th, Vixsin & Michelle defeated Lowzen & Nikita Naridian at NAW Abuse of Power.
– July 9th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at NAW Anniversary Bash.
– October 22nd, Vixsin & Iron Horse Morrison defeated George Julio & Lowzen by DQ at NAW Melton Mayhem.
– November 19th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way Street Fight for the NAW Women’s Title.
– December 10th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at NAW Christmas Bash ’11.
– February 4, 2012, Vixsin lost to The Mega Dragon at NAW Melton Mayhem 2.
– February 18th, Vixsin lost to Miami at RCW Epidemic 7.
– April 14th, Vixsin defeated Nikita Naridian for the NAW Women’s Title.
– April 21st, Vixsin defeated Alex Haize at GPW V.
– May 26th, Vixsin defeated Daisy Chayne at GPW VI.
– June 16th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Lowzen.
– June 26th, Vixsin defeated Alex Haize in a Falls Count Anywhere match at GPW VIII.
– July 7th, Vixsin, George Julio, Phil Gluyas & Kit Fuego lost to Paul Vaughan, Lowzen, Iron Horse Morrison & James Jackson at NAW Anniversary Bash VIII.
– August 25th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Lowzen by DQ.
– February 2, 2013, Vixsin defended the title against Ashley Sparks.
– March 15th, Vixsin competed in a Battle Royal at MCW Curtain Call.
– April 6th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Ashley Sparks.
– July 6th, Vixsin lost the title to Siren Monroe in a 3-Way.
– July 21st, Vixsin challenged Kyoko Inoue for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Title.
– October 5th, Vixsin challenged Siren Monroe for the NAW Women’s Title.
– November 9th, Vixsin lost to Shadow Shinobi at RCW City Chicks Unleashed.
– February 1, 2014, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way Hardcore match at WrestleRock: New Era, New Rules.
– February 8th, Vixsin defeated Shadow Shinobi at MCW Vendetta ’14.
– April 12th, Vixsin defeated Izzy Shaw at MCW Ascension ’14.
– May 10th, Vixsin lost to Siren Monroe at RCW City Chicks Unleashed.
– May 17th, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.
– May 28th, Vixsin lost to Hamuko Hoshi at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Ebetsu.
– May 29th, Vixsin defeated Hamuko Hoshi at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Otaru.
– August 2nd, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the NAW Women’s Title.
– August 16th, Vixsin & Cletus defeated Adam Brooks & Kellyanne at WrestleRock Full Metal Assault.
– September 11th, Vixsin lost to Slade Mercer at MCW NEXTmania.
– October 31st, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne in a Last Woman Standing match at OCW Hardcore Halloween.
– November 1st, Vixsin & Cremator defeated Siren Monroe & Tommy Hellfire at the MCW Fourth Anniversary Extravaganza.
– November 15th, Vixsin defeated Daisy Chayne at RCW City Chicks Unleashed 3.
– November 23rd, Vixsin defeated Izzy Shaw at MCW Fight for a Cause.
– December 5th, Vixsin won a Battle Royal at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Yubari.
– December 6th, Vixsin defeated La Malcriada at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Chitose.
– January 30, 2015, Vixsin & Cadman Turner competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the OCW Tag Team Titles.
– February 20th, Vixsin competed in a 8-Way for the PWE Heavyweight Title.
– March 14th, Vixsin & Joey Eclipse defeated Minzy Montana & Sketch at NAW Relentless.
– March 28th, Vixsin challenged Kellyanne for the Warzone Women’s Title.
– April 10th, Vixsin challenged Zak Douglas for the PWE Heavyweight Title.
– April 25th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at OCW Anzac Day.
– May 23rd, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.
– June 6th, Vixsin lost to Xavier Black in the first round of the NAW King of the Cage ’15.
– July 25th, Vixsin defeated Demi Bennett at OCW Extinction.
– October 17th, Vixsin defeated Scarlett at PROWL Scar Wars.
– October 24th, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne for the Warzone Women’s Title.
– November 21st, Vixsin challenged Kellyanne for the PPW Pacific Women’s Title.
– March 12, 2016, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at OCW The Return of Ricardo Rodriguez.
– March 26th, Vixsin defeated Shazza McKenzie at OCW Everybody’s Got a Price.
– April 2nd, Vixsin retained the Warzone Women’s Title against Mortar.
– April 30th, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble ’16.
– May 21st, Vixsin defended the Warzone Women’s Title against Izzy Shaw.
– July 29th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at OCW Hardcore Fallout.
– July 30th, Vixsin & Mortar lost to Erika Reid & Tarlee at HVW I Am Champion ’16.
– November 12th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at MCW Collision Course.
– November 19th, Vixsin competed against Tarlee for the vacant HVW Women’s Title.
– April 7, 2018, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at PPW Triumph.
– April 28th, Vixsin & Erika Reid lost to Avary & Taylah Bricks at NAW Road to Hardcore Retribution.
– May 5th, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne in a Hardcore match for the vacant PPW Women’s Title.
– May 12th, Vixsin competed in a 4-Way Street Fight for the NAW Women’s Title.
– June 15th, Vixsin defeated Taylah Rose on Underworld 1.
– July 27th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the BCW Women’s Title.
– August 17th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid for the Underworld Women’s Title.
– September 1st, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated Katie Forbes & Shane Douglas at BCW 21: Extreme Battle Night Two.
– September 7th, Vixsin lost to Katie Forbes at BCW 22: Extreme Battle Night Three.
– September 15th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at APW Made in Meowbourne.
– September 23rd, Vixsin competed in the final 3-Way of the MCW Queen of GLOW Tournament.
– October 20th, Vixsin competed against Erika Reid for the vacant WWA Women’s Title.
– October 26th, Vixsin defeated Queen Bianka at BCW 24.
– November 3rd, Vixsin defeated Michelle K. Hasluck in a Dawn of Valkyries match at New Valhalla Wrestling Ragnarök.
– November 16th, Vixsin retained the Underworld Women’s Title against Avary.
– December 15th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at the AWF Year End Extravaganza.
– January 19, 2019, Vixsin defeated Avary in a Hardcore match at WrestleRock The Cold War Heats Up.
– February 11th, Vixsin & Mima Shimoda challenged CRYSIS (Ayako Sato & Jaguar Yokota) for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.
– March 1st, Vixsin challenged Melina for the BCW Women’s Title.
– March 10th, Vixsin lost the Underworld Women’s Title to Izzy Shaw in a 4-Way Elimination.
– April 6th, Vixsin retained the PPW Women’s Title against Queen Bianka.
– April 28th, Vixsin competed in a Five Pack Challenge for the BCW Women’s Title.
– May 4th, Kaiju (Vixsin & Chanel Phoenix) defeated LUX (Xena & Kingsley) at WrestleRock May the Fourth.
– May 12th, Vixsin & Chanel Phoenix lost to Tarlee & Kellyanne at MCW G.IRL4.
– June 15th, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated The Band of Brothers (Sicko Smacks & Callen Butcher) at APW Last Exit.
– July 27th, Vixsin defeated Jake Navara at the APW 2 Year Anniversary Show.
– August 23rd, Vixsin defended the PPW Women’s Title against Aysha.
– August 24th, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated Jake Navara & Aiden Miller at APW Atmospheric.
– October 19th, Vixsin challenged Erika Reid for the WWA Women’s Title.
– October 26th, Vixsin lost to Michael Weaver at APW Never in Your Wildest Dreams 2.
– February 22, 2020, Vixsin lost to Aria at APW Pandemonium.
– March 6th, Vixsin & Callen Butcher defeated Gweedo & York in a Bring Your Own Boards and Cinderblocks Death match at DMDU Smashing Sandcastles.
– March 26th, Vixsin defeated Aysha at BCW 42.