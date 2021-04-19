Vixsin

Real Name: Belinda Stevens

Height: 5’4″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Melton, Victoria (Australia)

Pro Debut: December 11, 2004

Trained By: George Julio & The Jungle Cat

Finishing Move: The Fury Bomb

Biography

– Vixsin is nicknamed the Hardcore Bitch.

– Vixsin debuted in the ring on December 11, 2004 when she tagged with Steve Valek against Insaino and Mozart at the Melton Indoor Sports Centre for Australian Real Pro Wrestling.

– January 27, 2008, Vixsin & KrackerJak lost to Temo (Dowie & Bryan) at WrestleRock 9: Australia Day Massacre.

– February 28th, Vixsin & Madison Eagles defeated Jessie McKay & Kellie Skater at the PWA Ladies Show.

– April 25th, Vixsin lost to KrackerJak in a Hardcore match at WrestleRock X.

– May 31st, Vixsin competed against Kellie Skater in a Lumberjack match for the vacant PWWA Title.

– August 30th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at RCW Arise ’08.

– October 4th, Vixsin defeated Savannah Summers at RCW Trial by Stone ’08.

– October 25th, Vixsin lost to Arcade Pink at PWAQ Halloween Holocaust 2.

– November 22nd, Vixsin & Sway defeated Cassie Kye & Savannah Summers at the PWA Ladies Show.

– November 29th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at RCW The Battle for Supremacy ’08.

– December 6th, Vixsin defeated Kellie Skater at BPW The Rebellion.

– March 7, 2009, Vixsin defeated Miami at RCW Epidemic ’09.

– April 11th, Vixsin defeated Michelle at SHWA Breaking Ground.

– April 25th, Vixsin & Tre defeated Jim Raze & Nikita Naridian at BPW April Anarchy ’09.

– May 9th, Vixsin & Charmaine defeated Miami & Savannah Summers at RCW Transgression ’09.

– May 23rd, Vixsin competed in the Dirty Dozen Battle Royal at WrestleRock 17: Birthday Bash 3.

– June 27th, Vixsin lost to Sway in a Hardcore match at BPW Conflict Resolution ’09.

– August 15th, Vixsin lost to Savannah Summers at BPW Aftershock.

– August 28th, Vixsin defeated Nikita Naridian at SFW Chain Reaction.

– September 6th, Vixsin, Rod Silva & Degree defeated Nikita Naridian, Shane Hero & X-Static at SFW Survival of the Fittest.

– February 6, 2010, Vixsin won a 4-Way to win the vacant SFW Women’s Title.

– February 20th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the NAW Women’s Title.

– April 17th, Vixsin & Savannah Summers lost to Miami & Sway at BPW April Anarchy ’10.

– May 16th, Vixsin defeated Charmaine at PCW Mayhem.

– October 2nd, Vixsin defeated Michelle at Alpha XV: Undisputed.

– December 11th, Vixsin lost to Charmaine at PCW Geelong.

– December 18th, Vixsin defeated Lowzen at NAW The War is On – Christmas Bash ’10.

– January 15, 2011, Vixsin challenged Lowzen for the NAW Women’s Title.

– February 12th, Vixsin challenged Lowzen to a Taped Fist match for the NAW Women’s Title.

– February 13th, Vixsin & Mad Dog McCrea lost to Nikita Naridian & Lowzen at NAW Threat of Chaos.

– April 9th, Vixsin & Michelle defeated Lowzen & Nikita Naridian at NAW Abuse of Power.

– July 9th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at NAW Anniversary Bash.

– October 22nd, Vixsin & Iron Horse Morrison defeated George Julio & Lowzen by DQ at NAW Melton Mayhem.

– November 19th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way Street Fight for the NAW Women’s Title.

– December 10th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at NAW Christmas Bash ’11.

– February 4, 2012, Vixsin lost to The Mega Dragon at NAW Melton Mayhem 2.

– February 18th, Vixsin lost to Miami at RCW Epidemic 7.

– April 14th, Vixsin defeated Nikita Naridian for the NAW Women’s Title.

– April 21st, Vixsin defeated Alex Haize at GPW V.

– May 26th, Vixsin defeated Daisy Chayne at GPW VI.

– June 16th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Lowzen.

– June 26th, Vixsin defeated Alex Haize in a Falls Count Anywhere match at GPW VIII.

– July 7th, Vixsin, George Julio, Phil Gluyas & Kit Fuego lost to Paul Vaughan, Lowzen, Iron Horse Morrison & James Jackson at NAW Anniversary Bash VIII.

– August 25th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Lowzen by DQ.

– February 2, 2013, Vixsin defended the title against Ashley Sparks.

– March 15th, Vixsin competed in a Battle Royal at MCW Curtain Call.

– April 6th, Vixsin retained the NAW Women’s Title against Ashley Sparks.

– July 6th, Vixsin lost the title to Siren Monroe in a 3-Way.

– July 21st, Vixsin challenged Kyoko Inoue for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Title.

– October 5th, Vixsin challenged Siren Monroe for the NAW Women’s Title.

– November 9th, Vixsin lost to Shadow Shinobi at RCW City Chicks Unleashed.

– February 1, 2014, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way Hardcore match at WrestleRock: New Era, New Rules.

– February 8th, Vixsin defeated Shadow Shinobi at MCW Vendetta ’14.

– April 12th, Vixsin defeated Izzy Shaw at MCW Ascension ’14.

– May 10th, Vixsin lost to Siren Monroe at RCW City Chicks Unleashed.

– May 17th, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– May 28th, Vixsin lost to Hamuko Hoshi at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Ebetsu.

– May 29th, Vixsin defeated Hamuko Hoshi at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Otaru.

– August 2nd, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the NAW Women’s Title.

– August 16th, Vixsin & Cletus defeated Adam Brooks & Kellyanne at WrestleRock Full Metal Assault.

– September 11th, Vixsin lost to Slade Mercer at MCW NEXTmania.

– October 31st, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne in a Last Woman Standing match at OCW Hardcore Halloween.

– November 1st, Vixsin & Cremator defeated Siren Monroe & Tommy Hellfire at the MCW Fourth Anniversary Extravaganza.

– November 15th, Vixsin defeated Daisy Chayne at RCW City Chicks Unleashed 3.

– November 23rd, Vixsin defeated Izzy Shaw at MCW Fight for a Cause.

– December 5th, Vixsin won a Battle Royal at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Yubari.

– December 6th, Vixsin defeated La Malcriada at the HPW Charity Pro Wrestling in Chitose.

– January 30, 2015, Vixsin & Cadman Turner competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the OCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 20th, Vixsin competed in a 8-Way for the PWE Heavyweight Title.

– March 14th, Vixsin & Joey Eclipse defeated Minzy Montana & Sketch at NAW Relentless.

– March 28th, Vixsin challenged Kellyanne for the Warzone Women’s Title.

– April 10th, Vixsin challenged Zak Douglas for the PWE Heavyweight Title.

– April 25th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at OCW Anzac Day.

– May 23rd, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– June 6th, Vixsin lost to Xavier Black in the first round of the NAW King of the Cage ’15.

– July 25th, Vixsin defeated Demi Bennett at OCW Extinction.

– October 17th, Vixsin defeated Scarlett at PROWL Scar Wars.

– October 24th, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne for the Warzone Women’s Title.

– November 21st, Vixsin challenged Kellyanne for the PPW Pacific Women’s Title.

– March 12, 2016, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at OCW The Return of Ricardo Rodriguez.

– March 26th, Vixsin defeated Shazza McKenzie at OCW Everybody’s Got a Price.

– April 2nd, Vixsin retained the Warzone Women’s Title against Mortar.

– April 30th, Vixsin competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble ’16.

– May 21st, Vixsin defended the Warzone Women’s Title against Izzy Shaw.

– July 29th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at OCW Hardcore Fallout.

– July 30th, Vixsin & Mortar lost to Erika Reid & Tarlee at HVW I Am Champion ’16.

– November 12th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at MCW Collision Course.

– November 19th, Vixsin competed against Tarlee for the vacant HVW Women’s Title.

– April 7, 2018, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at PPW Triumph.

– April 28th, Vixsin & Erika Reid lost to Avary & Taylah Bricks at NAW Road to Hardcore Retribution.

– May 5th, Vixsin defeated Kellyanne in a Hardcore match for the vacant PPW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Vixsin competed in a 4-Way Street Fight for the NAW Women’s Title.

– June 15th, Vixsin defeated Taylah Rose on Underworld 1.

– July 27th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way for the BCW Women’s Title.

– August 17th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid for the Underworld Women’s Title.

– September 1st, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated Katie Forbes & Shane Douglas at BCW 21: Extreme Battle Night Two.

– September 7th, Vixsin lost to Katie Forbes at BCW 22: Extreme Battle Night Three.

– September 15th, Vixsin defeated Erika Reid at APW Made in Meowbourne.

– September 23rd, Vixsin competed in the final 3-Way of the MCW Queen of GLOW Tournament.

– October 20th, Vixsin competed against Erika Reid for the vacant WWA Women’s Title.

– October 26th, Vixsin defeated Queen Bianka at BCW 24.

– November 3rd, Vixsin defeated Michelle K. Hasluck in a Dawn of Valkyries match at New Valhalla Wrestling Ragnarök.

– November 16th, Vixsin retained the Underworld Women’s Title against Avary.

– December 15th, Vixsin competed in a 3-Way at the AWF Year End Extravaganza.

– January 19, 2019, Vixsin defeated Avary in a Hardcore match at WrestleRock The Cold War Heats Up.

– February 11th, Vixsin & Mima Shimoda challenged CRYSIS (Ayako Sato & Jaguar Yokota) for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– March 1st, Vixsin challenged Melina for the BCW Women’s Title.

– March 10th, Vixsin lost the Underworld Women’s Title to Izzy Shaw in a 4-Way Elimination.

– April 6th, Vixsin retained the PPW Women’s Title against Queen Bianka.

– April 28th, Vixsin competed in a Five Pack Challenge for the BCW Women’s Title.

– May 4th, Kaiju (Vixsin & Chanel Phoenix) defeated LUX (Xena & Kingsley) at WrestleRock May the Fourth.

– May 12th, Vixsin & Chanel Phoenix lost to Tarlee & Kellyanne at MCW G.IRL4.

– June 15th, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated The Band of Brothers (Sicko Smacks & Callen Butcher) at APW Last Exit.

– July 27th, Vixsin defeated Jake Navara at the APW 2 Year Anniversary Show.

– August 23rd, Vixsin defended the PPW Women’s Title against Aysha.

– August 24th, Vixsin & Mad Dog defeated Jake Navara & Aiden Miller at APW Atmospheric.

– October 19th, Vixsin challenged Erika Reid for the WWA Women’s Title.

– October 26th, Vixsin lost to Michael Weaver at APW Never in Your Wildest Dreams 2.

– February 22, 2020, Vixsin lost to Aria at APW Pandemonium.

– March 6th, Vixsin & Callen Butcher defeated Gweedo & York in a Bring Your Own Boards and Cinderblocks Death match at DMDU Smashing Sandcastles.

– March 26th, Vixsin defeated Aysha at BCW 42.