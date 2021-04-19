The NWA has announced that Trevor Murdoch will kick off this week’s episode of Powerrr, which airs tomorrow night at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV. Here’s a press release:

Former NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch to kick off this week’s NWA Powerrr on FITE

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis to appear in highly anticipated exhibition bout, plus more!

NEW YORK—-April 19, 2021: After last week’s successful debut episode of PowerrrSurge, NWA Powerrr is back with a loaded lineup streaming this Tuesday, April 20th starting at 6:05pm EDT, and as always, exclusively on FITE. Former champion Trevor Murdoch, has requested to begin this week’s show in order to directly address his ongoing issues with Strictly Business, the bruising faction who in recent weeks have left Murdoch sidelined with a series of serious injuries.

NWA Television Champion, “Da Pope” Elijah Burke, and NWA newcomer, Tyrus, along with Austin Idol are scheduled to clear the air over the growing rift between these two supremely talented veterans.

Powerrrr’s in-ring action include: a qualifying match for the NWA TV Title between talented veterans Marshe Rockett and Matt Cross, #1 contender for the NWA Women’s Championship Kamille vs. Jennacide, plus NWA Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens & JR Kratos against Sal Rianuro and a yet-to-be-announced NWA champion. As well as NWA National Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis taking on young prospect Jordan Clearwater in an anticipated exhibition bout.

NWA Powerrr is available exclusively through the leader in combat sports streaming, FITE TV. A subscription to NWA Powerrr on FITE is only $4.99/month and includes the latest episode of NWA Powerrr, as well as the entire NWA Powerrr catalogue, exciting new episodes of PowerrrSurge, and access to a special selection of past NWA PPV events, plus more!