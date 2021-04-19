Strowman vs. Orton no longer advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw

It looks like the first-ever Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton match has been nixed.

WWE previously announced the first-ever singles match between Strowman and Orton for tonight’s RAW, but that match is no longer being advertised by WWE and has been pulled from the official listing for tonight.

The storyline behind Orton vs. Strowman was that they both competed in last week’s Triple Threat, which was won by Drew McIntyre to earn a WrestleMania Backlash match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

There’s no word yet on why Orton vs. Strowman has been pulled, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current advertised line-up:

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP after attack by T-BAR and Mace