Notes on Sami Zayn, Sean Waltman, and Tucker
– Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter and revealed that pitched the idea of having a match against X-Pac at SummerSlam 2019 but of course this match never happened. Sean Waltman responded to Zayn and revealed he had health/injury problems which prevented the match but suggested that there is always next SummerSlam.
– Recently released WWE superstar Tucker says “keep on grinding” in a new release video:
Happy Monday
Keep grinding ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GzDzW6jVQx
— TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 19, 2021