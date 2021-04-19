Notes on Sami Zayn, Sean Waltman, and Tucker

Apr 19, 2021

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter and revealed that pitched the idea of having a match against X-Pac at SummerSlam 2019 but of course this match never happened. Sean Waltman responded to Zayn and revealed he had health/injury problems which prevented the match but suggested that there is always next SummerSlam.

– Recently released WWE superstar Tucker says “keep on grinding” in a new release video:

