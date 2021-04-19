New NXT segment announced for Wednesday

New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will celebrate his title win on this Tuesday’s NXT episode.

WWE has announced that Kushida will host a Championship Celebration during Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Last Tuesday’s show saw Kushida capture the Cruiserweight Title from Santos Escobar, who had just unified the two titles to become the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion with a Ladder Match win over Jordan Devlin at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Stay tuned for more on Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida hosts a Championship Celebration

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut

* Kyle O’Reilly appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis