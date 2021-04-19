New interview segment announced for AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone is scheduled to interview The Inner Circle on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

This interview will air on the same episode that will feature Jim Ross interviewing the members of The Pinnacle. This will be to promote their upcoming Blood & Guts match on May 5.

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho announced the interview segment on Instagram and wrote, “Stoked to hang with the #InnerCircleSquad LIVE this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!! Believe me we have A LOT to say… #BackInBlack @allelitewrestling”

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us on Wednesday at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated card:

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo