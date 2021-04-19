MLW announcement to be made tonight

Apr 19, 2021

Major League Wrestling is set to make a special announcement tonight.

We’ve noted how MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer has recently teased an announcement from the company. In an update, Bauer has now confirmed that a “certain MLW announcement” will be made tonight.

As seen in the tweet below, Bauer linked to a YouTube video that is scheduled to premiere at 9pm ET.

It’s believed that MLW’s big announcement is related to some sort of TV deal. MLW’s flagship show, MLW Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.

It was reported back in January that MLW was working on their second TV series, and had been in talks with several networks. There was no official word on the title or the format of the new show, but the series was being shopped to English and Spanish language networks. The “MLW Rebellion” name had been rumored. It was also noted then that the new show would be separate from Fusion.

Stay tuned for more from MLW. You can see some of Bauer’s recent teaser tweets below:

Leave a Reply

